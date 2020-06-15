Look at Amazon: Walmart.com is getting bigger

Walmart said it expects to add 1,200 Shopify sellers to Walmart.com this year. Shopify sells tools to companies to help them manage their online stores.
"This integration will allow approved Shopify sellers to list their items on Walmart.com, giving Walmart customers access to a wider variety," said Jeff Clementz, Walmart vice president of marketplace in a press release. "We are focused on small and medium businesses based in the US, whose assortment complements ours."
"Growing our (third-party market) is a strategic priority," added Clementz.
Walmart's online sales grew 74% in the last quarter, and growth in its third-party market outpaced growth in third-party sales, where Walmart buys products directly from manufacturers and sells them on its website, According to the company.
Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, but its online sales only represent a fraction of the company's total sales of more than $ 500 billion.