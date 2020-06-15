Look at Amazon: Walmart.com is getting bigger

Walmart said it expects to add 1,200 Shopify sellers to Walmart.com this year. Shopify sells tools to companies to help them manage their online stores.

Actions of Shopify ( STORE ) about 5% recovered on news and stocks Walmart ( WMT ) marked a little.

"This integration will allow approved Shopify sellers to list their items on Walmart.com, giving Walmart customers access to a wider variety," said Jeff Clementz, Walmart vice president of marketplace in a press release. "We are focused on small and medium businesses based in the US, whose assortment complements ours."

"Growing our (third-party market) is a strategic priority," added Clementz.