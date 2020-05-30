Look at the healthy moment in which this Super Mario 64 speedrunner broke the world record after eight years of trying • newsdio

It's one of the healthiest moments in speed racing history: The speedrunner breaks a Super Mario 64 world record after eight years of trying, it breaks before his parents come to congratulate him on his important achievement.

Ryan "Simply" Reeves is a well-known Super Mario 64 speed racer from Minnesota, United States, who yesterday completed Nintendo's classic N64 with the 120 stars earned in an incredible time of 1:38:28. Simply's time beat the previous world record of 1:38:43, which was obtained by a player named Liam Kings on March 31, 2020, for 15 seconds.

After almost 8 years, I finally did it. new 120 star wr. 1:38:28 pic.twitter.com/rCYVoiseJH – Simply (@ simplyn64) May 30, 2020

When Simply ends the game by defeating Bowser in the final boss fight, he collapses forward, initially laughing and then crying as his 3500 Twitch viewers congratulate him in the chat.

Her mother then enters the room to ask, "What's wrong?"

"I did it," he simply replies.

"You did what?"

"The world record".

"Larry! He got the world record!"

This is the healthiest shit I've ever seen@ simplyn64 just broke the world record for super mario 64 and this happened pic.twitter.com/v35u8AnaeY – Ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) May 30, 2020

(Watch the full race in the video below. To jump right now Just breaks the record, go to 5: 43.00.)

Simply parents are clearly delighted when they hug their crying child. At one point her mother, who wears a Mario mask, says, "We have to sing him a song!"

This is the end of a long journey for Simply, who has spent nearly eight years striving for this particularly high-profile speed racing world record. In 2015, he effectively gave up after going to college, coming to terms with the belief that he would never achieve his goal. After a brief return to speed, problems with carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis forced Simply to stop playing for two years due to pain in the hands. In December 2019, after overcoming the pain in his hand, Simply returned to the scene, streaming full-time in an attempt to break the world record. Six months later, after many ups and downs, Simply now has the world record for which he worked so hard to achieve it.

Her mother asks, "How does it feel to be number one?" "Good," he simply responds. "It doesn't feel real."

And then his mother does something very maternal and insists that her son drink some water. "You are probably dehydrated."

He simply tries to recount his journey, as his mother waves a Mario plushie in front of the camera, but once again he is overwhelmed with emotion. "It has always been number one in my heart," she says.

"Oh my gosh this is wonderful. I am so proud.

"Tacos for everyone!"

"I have the best family and the best community" Just later tweeted. "I am blessed. Thank you all."

Whats Next? He simply ends his broadcast by talking about reducing more time from his world record. I suspect there is more to come.