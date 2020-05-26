LOOK: Triple H comments on Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE | Newsdio

Triple H spoke to TMZ about Ronda Rousey's WWE career and whether fans will see her fight again under the WWE banner.

Since then, Rousey has been on hiatus since WWE since WrestleMania 35 where she worked a Winner Take All Match in the main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the Raw and SmackDown Women titles.

While Rousey is still under contract with the company, she decided to take a break to start a family.

When asked about Rousey's possible return to WWE, Triple H mentioned the moments when Rousey said some interesting things about the professional wrestling business for fans to talk about.

"I think Ronda is in a place in her personal life where she is solving some things. But, what happens with Ronda is that you never know what she is saying. Is she really attacking the business or is she attacking the business because she knows that is what will enlighten fans who love business? "

Triple H was asked if he wanted her back, which was when he told the interviewer to put on his promoter's hat for a minute and ask him the same question. He said, of course, he wants her back.

He praised her for being a great interpreter and being able to learn it quickly. He talked about what his first match at WrestleMania was like and the pressure that comes with it.

At the end of the interview, Triple H stated: "When it's ready, we still have a great relationship in everything [with Ronda] and when it's ready, absolutely [we'll get it back"].

