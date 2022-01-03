The Boys is back! The third season of the show is under production but based on previous seasons it’d be full of action. The series follows a group of vigilantes known as “the boys”. They are ready to take down corrupt superheroes known in this world as “seven”, Vought’s premier superhero team. Season three starts with an all-out war between the boys and their foes, which isn’t too surprising considering how much they’ve gone through together over these past few years. Ever since Netflix announced that The Boys Season 3 would be coming out soon, people have been waiting with bated breath to find out what will happen next. The stakes have never been higher for the show and we’re excited to see what kind of twists and turns it’ll take.

What are The Boys: Season 3 all about?

Nothing much is known about the plot of season 3, but it’s sure to bring more action and entertainment. According to Karl Urban, season three is going to be “violent and incredibly dark”. The Boys: Season three is all about the showdown between our favorite vigilantes and the corrupt superheroes known as “seven.” With their past behind them, the boys are fighting for their lives and there’s no turning back. This season is full of action-packed scenes that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Be sure to tune in to see what happens next! The series is based on a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. If you’re a fan of comics, then this show is definitely for you. It’s one of those rare adaptations that exceeds its original material. So, if you’re looking for an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride, be sure to tune in for The Boys.

The cast of The Boys season 3

The series is packed with some incredible actors that have given complete justice to the storyline. Karl Urban has played William “Billy” Butcher – The leader of the Boys. Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr. Antony Starr has played John / Homelander, the leader of the ‘seven’. Other prominent members of the series include: Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin, Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz, Tomer Capon as Serge / Frenchie, and many more.

When is season 3 coming on screens?

Both season 1 and 2 of The Boys has 8 episodes. Season 1 was released on July 26, 2019. Whereas, season 2 came out on September 4, 2020. No announcements have been made as to when season three will drop. But, whenever the dates are released you’ll be updated here.

What does the cast of The Boys have to say about season 3?

The cast has been pretty tight-lipped about what to expect from Season Three but they all seem to agree that it’s going to be insane! Eric Kripke, the Executive Producer of the series, says that they are doing their best to be true to the comics. Karl Urban, who plays the lead role of William “Billy” Butcher in the series said that seasons one and two were a warm-up. He also added that they have been building to this moment throughout both seasons which will finally unleash all hell on screen. Antony Starr, who portrays John / Homelander says that things aren’t looking good for his character as he is going to face some consequences soon. Jack Quaid has revealed little about Hughie’s future but did say it was going to be interesting and absolutely amazing! Chace Crawford shared a few details regarding Kevin Moskowitz’s fate during The Boys season three stating: “We’ve got quite a ride ahead”. Simon Pegg says that the third season will explore the origins of some of the key characters in The Boys. There is much speculation about whether or not we will see a crossover with Preacher which is also created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Whatever happens, we know that it’s going to be one heck of a ride! Make sure you don’t miss out when Season Three hits screens!

Why viewers should watch The Boys?

The Boys is a riveting show that is full of suspense, action, and humor. It’s the perfect mix of genres to keep you entertained from start to finish. If you’re looking for an edge-of-your-seat type of show then The Boys is definitely for you! Season three is going to be interesting and absolutely amazing! There is a lot of speculation about whether or not we will see a crossover with Preacher which is also created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Whatever happens, we know that it’s going to be one heck of a ride! Make sure you don’t miss out when Season Three hits screens! Season three is shaping up to be absolutely amazing and definitely worth watching! So make sure you catch all the new episodes when they air!