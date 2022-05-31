A mixologist is so much more than just a fancy bartender who pours exotic concoctions together and throws a cocktail shaker back and forth.

A mixologist is a master of mixology; the art form of developing new drink recipes by mixing tasteful and sometimes unconventional ingredients and elixirs to create spectacular cocktails. Mixology is challenging because it takes lots of study to memorize and master new drink recipes, but with the right education and strategy, a mixologist can conceive unique ideas for innovative drinks that can help take any drink menu to the next level.

Consider the role of a mixologist and how one can elevate the cocktail experience at any event or establishment.

What Does a Mixologist Mix?

A mixologist creates unique beverages using a combination of mixed spirits. Spirits differ from wine and beer in how they are distilled to produce a higher concentration of alcohol. Spirits are stronger than wine and beer because they are distilled to experience a longer period of fermentation which results in the higher alcohol concentration.

Bartender vs Mixologist

While a mixologist is dedicated to mixing drinks and innovating new cocktail concoctions, a bartender is responsible for making and serving drinks at an establishment while also creating a balanced customer experience.

Bartenders may also require a variety of training and certifications, depending on their location. For example, bartenders in California will be required to complete a state-approved RBS certification training program as of July 1st 2022, to obtain a Responsible Beverage Service Certification.

Bartenders are often professionally trained to understand how to safely and properly serve alcoholic beverages to mitigate things like excessive alcohol consumption, and underage alcohol consumption. Mixologists, on the other hand, are trained based more so on the science of taste and combining alcohol flavours and properties.

The Relevance of Alcohol Service Training

There are easy-to-use and cost-effective ways to learn best practices for both mixing and safely serving cocktails. In fact, there are whole training courses designed to provide you with the right education to mix and serve alcoholic beverages.

There are training programs for various liquor licences including RBS training courses that can equip establishments and staff with the knowledge they need to purvey alcohol safely and responsibly. These programs are often easy to use and exclusively online for user flexibility and accessibility.

Users can benefit from being able to undergo training from the comfort of their own home or place of work to streamline the process and obtain all pertinent information without needing to halt operations and other day to day responsibilities.

The career of a mixologist can be rewarding as there are many opportunities to be hired specifically to make cocktails. High-end full-service restaurants often will have a bartender to serve spirits and regular drinks, and a mixologist to make specialty cocktails.