Loose cows block Michigan highway after cattle platform crash

Loose cows blocked a Michigan highway after a cattle platform crashed near Grayling on Wednesday morning, according to Crawford County Emergency Management.

Loose cows blocked a Michigan highway after a cattle platform accident. (Crawford County Emergency Management)

"The cows are wandering down the highway at the southern end exit of Grayling," the Michigan state police tweeted.

Teams were working to retrieve the animals hours after the accident on I-75 around 7 a.m., according to the county.

The teams were working to recover the animals hours after the accident. (Crawford County Emergency Management)

Authorities closed I-75 north and south between mile markers 254 and 259 to rescue the cows.

All lanes were reopened in the early afternoon.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. Her email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

