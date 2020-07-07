Looted skulls and human remains sold on Facebook black markets

Updated July 3 at 9 a.m. with a response from Facebook.

In 2013, an American collector who visited Tunisia entered the catacombs of Sousse, an ancient necropolis that houses some of the oldest Christian burials in the world, and stole a skull with a "very dark ancient patina" (as he described it) during the catacomb renovations The collector put the skull up for sale on a private Facebook group for $ 550, telling his story of looting on the sales list.

Other members of the group were enthusiastic about the looted skull, and some posted comments about how "beautiful" it was. What the collector may not have realized is that the group was not as private as it seemed. A Live Science reporter posing as a person interested in the skulls had infiltrated the private Facebook group, and other similar groups, and for 10 months he tracked the human remains being sold.

Live Science research unlocked a world in which human remains are often sold with little information about their origins, raising questions about how they were acquired. While the skull of the Sousse catacomb was exceptional, as the collector openly admitted to looting it, Live Science documented countless other human remains with no backstory, leaving open the question: How many of these remains were looted or stolen?

Stealing graves

Most countries in the world (including Tunisia) have banned the looting of archaeological sites and cemeteries. In the United States, "There is no law in any state that grants permission or recognizes that it is legal to sell human remains. On the contrary, it is expressly illegal in several states," said Tanya Marsh, an expert in cemeteries. and funeral law at Wake Forest School of Law in North Carolina. In private groups, some vendors claimed that they obtained their bones from medical schools; But even if those claims were true, "there are no exceptions for human remains, even if there is documentation that they are from the collection of a medical school or museum," Marsh told Live Science.

"It is doubtful that anyone, even those who donate their remains to science, would like to be or expected to be a personal curiosity for an individual," Ryan Seidemann and Christine Halling said in an email jointly written to Live Science. Both work in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office in the Civil Division of the Lands and Natural Resources Section, with Seidemann leading the division and Halling as an archaeologist.

"Even clearer are the human remains that are derived from graves or burials. Those persons who intend for their remains to remain at their burial site. Violation of this intention for the purpose of seeking private possession or possession of the remains is both legal as an ethical violation, "said Seidemann and Halling. "The legal and ethical implications are clear in our opinion: There is no need or justification for a private individual to possess human remains, be they the remains of adults or children."

Gretchen Peters, co-founder of the "Alliance to Combat Crime Online", an organization that fights crime and corruption, said the trade in human remains is "fundamentally disrespectful to the dead" and is encouraging grave robbery in all the world.

Sousse waterfall skull

Every skull or artifact stolen from the tombs becomes a lost piece of history, a window that is no longer available to archaeologists and others in civilizations before ours. For example, the Susa catacombs, which stretch approximately 3.1 miles (5 kilometers), contain the remains of some 15,000 people, including many early Christians who would have used the catacombs as a meeting place to avoid Roman persecution. At that time, about 2,000 years ago, Tunisia was ruled by the Roman Empire. By studying those remains, archaeologists have been learning about how life in Tunisia changed as more people converted to Christianity. For example, academics are in the process of conserving mosaics in the catacombs and are looking for clues to how artistic styles changed as people adopted Christianity.

The Sousse catacomb skull vendor is based in Washington state and sold many other human remains on private Facebook groups. Live Science contacted the collector via Facebook and posed as someone interested in the skull. The collector did not respond to questions and the sale posting was later removed.

The Tunisian Ministry of Culture and some archaeologists in Tunisia also did not respond to requests for comment on the Susa skull.

Remains of children, infants, for sale

Sousse's skull is just the tip of an iceberg of online private sales of undocumented human remains. The remains of fetuses, babies and children are particularly popular on these private Facebook groups. A buyer wrote in a post that they were "looking for children's skeletal parts or organs." They would have found many for sale. Buyers and sellers generally did not discuss why they were interested in remains of children and fetuses.

On the higher-priced side, a mummified boy, who the seller says was 6 years old when he died in the 1700s, was put up for sale for 11,000 euros ($ 12,247). No provenance information was provided in the listing, but the seller capitalized "IT'S NOT A SERIOUS THEFT."

A lower-priced example is a skull of what a vendor said was probably a "young teenager" offered for $ 1,300. Provenance information was not included in the sales publication, although the seller claimed that it was legally acquired and had adequate import documentation. It is unknown if any of the remains came from a criminal act or not, although this investigation did not provide clear evidence that victims of modern crimes are making their way in the trade in human remains. Experts contacted by Live Science had a range of opinions on this question from doubtful to possible.

Another vendor released the skull of a "young teenager" for $ 1,000; the "adolescent wisdom teeth don't stick out yet," the seller wrote in the post. The seller claimed that the skull came from a "medical school in Philadelphia." It is unclear how the seller got it.

Fetal remains were sold in groups, sometimes kept in jars of liquid. For example, a small fetus whose soft tissue appeared to be well preserved sold for $ 2,350. It was listed as a "retired medical specimen," with no other information given.

A "near term" fetus sold for $ 6,495. The seller claimed in the post that it was from an "old teaching collection." The seller also claimed that the mother of the fetus "wanted this specimen to live through preservation and stimulate curiosity and education about the human body."

Is this legal? That may vary by region. "There is no affirmative law in the United States that allows the sale or possession of human fetuses," said Marsh. "There is a trend for state legislatures to adopt statutes that treat fetal remains as human remains. One of the impacts of those new statutes is that fetal remains, regardless of gestational age, would have to be buried, buried or cremated and statutes that expressly prohibiting the sale of human remains would also apply to fetal remains, "Marsh said.

Irregular application

How well existing laws are enforced is another matter. Rick St. Hilaire, an attorney at Red Arch Cultural Heritage Law & Policy Research, said that in their experience, state historical preservation officials, tribal officials, and customs officials tend to be more aware of the trade in human remains. "This area would not attract mainstream attention among law enforcement," St. Hilaire said, noting that the issue does not receive as much attention as human trafficking and drug enforcement.

Some "law enforcement agencies may be aware of trade, but are unaware of the legal options that exist to stop the commodification of human remains," said Seidemann and Halling.

Actually, Facebook has a policy that prohibits the sale of human remains on its site, but it does a poor job of enforcing it, said Katie Paul, co-director of the ATHAR project, which investigates trafficking in cultural remains.

Bone knives, canes and & # 39; human leather & # 39;

Vendors sometimes published items made in part from human remains, such as knives and canes incorporating human bones. A cane, for sale for $ 300, had a handle made from a human femur, and the seller claimed that the femur came from a skeleton that dates back to the 19th century. "Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind piece," said the seller. The same vendor also offered a knife with a handle made of bone femur for $ 260.

A particularly unusual item was a 1917 edition of Dr. Richard Sutton's book "Skin Diseases" that the seller bounced off "human leather." The seller claimed that the human remains used to create the leather came from a "removed medical specimen." The seller added: "I personally purchased the material, turned it into leather, and made the binding myself." The starting price was $ 6,500 and sold successfully.

The tip of the iceberg

These examples represent only a small fraction of the sales that were made in these private groups. There were many more human remains of interest, such as a Peruvian elongated skull that sold for $ 10,500. No provenance information was provided in the post. This is a particularly burdensome sale, as Peru has been devastated by looting, and the World Heritage Fund estimates that 100,000 graves have been looted.

The skulls of people with elongated heads, found in Peru and other parts of the world, come from the practice of head tying. The binding of the head in Peru became popular around the year 1300 AD. C. and may have been used to indicate which social groups a person belonged to, researchers reported in 2018 in the journal Current Anthropology.

Many sites have banned or restricted the sale of human remains. For example, eBay has banned the sale, and although human remains are sold on Instagram, Live Science found that some Instagram accounts that sell them have been closed in recent months.

Why buy human remains?

From images posted to private groups, Live Science research found that many members appear to be buying human remains to display in their homes. Human remains were often displayed in cabinets and desks. Occasionally a skeleton was shown sitting in a chair. In some cases, the skulls had engravings engraved on them, including one with an image of the pagan goat-like deity Baphomet. Sometimes collectors modified skulls so they could be used to hold flowers.

Collectors appear to have a variety of motivations for buying human remains, Shawn Graham of Carleton University in Ontario and Damien Huffer of Carleton University, both archaeologists studying the trade in human remains, said in a written email. jointly. Some collectors appear to be motivated by a fascination with death, while other collectors have an interest in trying to replicate the exhibits of human remains displayed in museums. There also appears to be a sense of kinship among those in the human remains trade, the researchers said.

Can trade be stopped?

Several experts Live Science spoke to said Facebook needs to enforce its existing policy that prohibits the sale of human remains on its platform. Graham and Huffer said law enforcement agencies should improve enforcement of existing laws against the sale of human remains.

Furthermore, according to Peters, governments should pass regulations that are incumbent on social media companies to remove illegal transactions from their platforms. "Because commerce on the Internet and on social media is so poorly regulated, it is literally like the Wild West without sheriffs," Peters said.

Live Science also contacted Facebook to alert the company to the human bone trade. In response, a spokesperson said that once they find out that a group has violated their policies, they take action against them. As of July 3, Live Science discovered that three of the private groups had been closed, although others remain in operation.

Originally published in Live Science.