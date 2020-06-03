Looters attack multiple stores in New York, but curfew seems to curb chaos

The looters struck again in Manhattan on Tuesday, though the damage appeared to be much less than the absolute chaos of the night before, with police officers seen making various arrests outside of stores.

Videos posted on social media Reporters showed that New York police made arrests after a group stormed a Zara on Broadway and Vesey streets near the World Trade Center.

A PBS reporter said he witnessed A fight broke out outside the clothing store when a protester tried to stop the looting.

In another robbery, five men used bats and crowbars to rip wood panels from the Nordstrom Rack at 31 Street and 6th Avenue, yelling "f-k the police" as they smashed windows, according to a witness.

The policemen scared and fled without stealing anything, the witness said. About 30 minutes later, workers were seen barricading the store again with wood paneling.

At the end of the block, closer to 5th Avenue, four looters hit a smoke shop and attempted to grab the cash register before throwing it away, police said. A person, a Queens resident, was arrested, according to police at the scene.

The other three were able to flee with bongs, according to a man who lives across the street and filmed part of the incident.

"Too bad …" said Peter Bellingham, 26. "This guy owns a small business that is coming out of the pandemic and wants to put food on the table for his family and the punks come and break their windows."

Police also made several arrests in SoHo, where roving gangs had shamelessly knocked on the windows of high-end stores the night before.

According to a witness, a group of about 40 people on Tuesday night attempted to rape the Louis Vuitton store in the posh downtown neighborhood, but dispersed when police officers appeared.

Police also cut off an access point to SoHo on Grand Street and West Broadway after what appeared to be a looting attempt at the Gucci store, which was attacked Sunday night.

"Soho is closed. There is no Soho tonight, "they said.

It was a far cry from Monday's riot wave, where large groups of youths attacked in SoHo and Midtown, broke into stores and took loot, despite 11 p.m. curfew.

The instituted city another curfew Tuesday, this time from 8 p.m. in an attempt to stop the wave of destruction.

In the wake of Macy & # 39; s looted on Monday night Herald Square's iconic location, Saks Fifth Avenue, surrounded his Manhattan flagship store with barbed wire to keep thieves from crashing into them and fleeing with treasures of expensive goods.

The luxury retailer also hired private security guards with specially trained dogs to protect the facility.

Police said they had made 700 arrests on Monday night. It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made Tuesday.