Looters were able to target high-end stores in New York due to an intelligence failure, says a New York police official

The coordinated effort by looters to attack the Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo without the knowledge of the police department points to something that the New York police missed, said John Miller, chief counterterrorism and intelligence officer for the New York police.
"In looting, that's an intelligence flaw," Miller said in a briefing on Saturday. "If a couple of hundred people knew they were in a certain place at a certain time for criminal activity and we didn't detect it, that's in me. We've gone back to looking for 'where was the Facebook page, where was the We chatted in places where we monitor gang social media and we still haven't seen it. "
In central Manhattan, there was widespread looting throughout the eastern part of the neighborhood, including the high-end shopping district of Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, near the Trump Tower.
The looting spread further south to Herald Square, where looters were even able to break into the iconic Macy's building, and officers pulled looters out of the store until late at night.
Fires, including some police vehicles, were set on fire and graffiti-tagged buildings were smashed or their windows simply broken.
& # 39; Complete chaos & # 39;
In an exclusive interview with CNN, New York Police Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo said more than 50 commercial establishments in SoHo were stolen. A car seized by New York police had more than $ 17,000 worth of goods inside, said Pichardo, who oversees most of the department's uniformed officers.
"The first night was complete chaos," Pichardo said. "The people who passed us with bags of clothes full of things, four or five boxes of shoes. There was definitely an organization, many cars here. Many people with many bags."
The looting added another dimension to the protests that emerged after George Floyd was assassinated in Minnesota.
So far, New York Police have made 1,049 arrests as of Saturday morning, Miller said. According to the New York Police Department, more than 70% of the arrests were made in Manhattan and only a small number of those arrested, 119, came from outside of New York City.
Demonstrations and violence have reverberated among the rank of the New York police. There have been 292 police officers injured, while two officers were suspended without pay due to their actions during the protests. A supervisor was reassigned, the NYPD said.
Miller said the questions surrounding the intelligence failure only apply to the first night, as new measures were put in place after that to quell the chaos, including 8 p.m. curfew, no traffic south of 96th Street, and protesters are not allowed on bridges beyond 8 p.m. curfew, according to the police.
"Looting was not a feature that we anticipated, nor is it one that we have seen associated with this type of movement before, nor do we believe that it is associated with this movement," Miller said. "We believe it was an opportunistic action by regular criminal groups that decided to exploit this. And we hear that more and more of the groups that are marching have nothing to do with it and are trying to dissociate themselves."
New York police officials say they have differentiated between peaceful protesters, anarchist groups, and looters when they all appear to be part of the same crowd but are not together. Miller noted that protesters have disassociated themselves from both anarchists and looters.
At a George Floyd rally in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Miller said protesters alerted police to an out-of-state license plate vehicle where occupants inside were wielding a knife and yelled at police before they were detained. Inside the car was a fire accelerator, other weapons and gas masks, police said.
"Looters break windows and were never interested in marching," said Miller. "They want to go in and get merchandise. And what did they hit? They are hitting the Coach store, they are hitting the high-end boutiques. The anarchists will break the window of a bank because that symbolizes capitalism, imperialism, all those things that influence rhetoric. "