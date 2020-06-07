Looters were able to target high-end stores in New York due to an intelligence failure, says a New York police official





The coordinated effort by looters to attack the Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo without the knowledge of the police department points to something that the New York police missed, said John Miller, chief counterterrorism and intelligence officer for the New York police.

"In looting, that's an intelligence flaw," Miller said in a briefing on Saturday. "If a couple of hundred people knew they were in a certain place at a certain time for criminal activity and we didn't detect it, that's in me. We've gone back to looking for 'where was the Facebook page, where was the We chatted in places where we monitor gang social media and we still haven't seen it. "

In central Manhattan, there was widespread looting throughout the eastern part of the neighborhood, including the high-end shopping district of Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, near the Trump Tower.

The looting spread further south to Herald Square, where looters were even able to break into the iconic Macy's building, and officers pulled looters out of the store until late at night.