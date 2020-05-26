LORD OF THE FLIES "true" story is getting a film adaptation of New Regency – Newsdio

In 1965, a group of children ended up deserted on a desert island in the Pacific. These children survived for more than a year on that island. This has been referred to as the "real" story for lord of the flies and New Regency, the studio behind The reborn and 12 years of slavery, they take this true story and adapt it to a movie.

The story went viral after being published by The Guardian last week in its preview of historian and author Rutger Bregman's new book. Humanity. It's actually a great and inspiring story, and the events of what happened turned out to be very different from what happened in the classic novel.

The story follows how six teenage friends “bored with their life at a boarding school on the Pacific island of Tonga, stole a fishing boat and embarked on an adventure. A massive storm destroyed their boat and after eight days adrift in open water, they reached a remote and uninhabited island. Abandoned there, the boys overcame incredible adversity, largely through teamwork, ingenuity, and resolve. Unlike William Golding's classic savagery story, this is a story about the enduring power of friendship and loyalty. The children managed to survive for 15 months, eating fish, coconut and birds, before being rescued by an Australian sailor whose interest in the island was sparked when he noticed unusual spots on its green cliffs. "

The author of the article, Rutger BregmanThey actually tracked down the sailor who found the children and reunited with him. It turns out that the friendship between him and the children has lasted to this day, which is quite impressive.

Bregman and the five subjects will be consulted in the film. The producer has promised "to strive for cultural authenticity and to work as much as possible with the local crew / filmmakers:"