Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy protection

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, according to court documents.

The bankruptcy comes almost a year after fashion rental subscription service Le Tote, Inc. bought the company for $ 75 million. Prior to that, Hudson & # 39; s Bay Company acquired Lord & Taylor in 2012.

Lord & Taylor opened their first store in New York in 1826, making it the first department store in the country. It was once a mainstay of high-end fashion.

The company could not be reached for comment on Sunday night.