Lord & Taylor files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Lord & Taylor, the oldest department store in the United States, has become the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy protection.

The nearly 200-year-old chain, which started in 1826 as a dry goods store on Manhattan's Lower East Side, said Sunday that the "unprecedented strain" of the coronovirus pandemic pushed bankruptcy.

The retailer said it hopes to find a buyer for its 38 stores, which are located primarily in the northeast. It was bought last year by Le Tote, an eight-year-old clothing rental company that also filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday in the United States bankruptcy court in Richmond, Virginia.

Le Tote, which said it will conduct clearance sales at its Lord & Taylor stores as they reopen, bought the chain last year from Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay in a $ 100 million deal.

Toronto-based Hudson’s Bay retained ownership of some of the leases and acquired a 25 percent stake in the company. You also have the right to recover certain stores under the terms of the agreement.

Le Tote hoped to open stores across the country, creating a national chain and infusing it with cutting-edge technology, Le Tote co-founder Brett Northart said in August when his company announced the deal. The plan was to allow Le Totes customers to return their clothing rentals to Lord & Taylor locations.

Lord & Taylor's flagship store on Fifth Avenue, which opened in 1914, closed last year after the Hudson’s Bay company sold the building in 2017 to WeWork. The latter had planned to make it the headquarters of the office subletting company, but it crashed into financial trouble in a failed IPO and was forced to sell the historic flagship to Amazon this spring.

Lord & Taylor has struggled in recent years to remain relevant, particularly with younger buyers.

Now he joins a litany of bankrupt department stores, including JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, who applied for Chapter 11 protection during the pandemic. J. Crew, Brooks Brothers and Ann Taylor's mother have also filed for bankruptcy in recent months.