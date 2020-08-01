Lorenzo Cain of the Brewers opts for the rest of the 2020 season

As questions circulate about the potential for a 60-game season hiatus or cancellation, the first big name has been excluded since the shortened campaign began.

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain is over, the team announced on saturdayAs his Cardinals series had its first two games postponed this weekend due to a series of positive COVID-19 tests by Cardinals players and staff.

"Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season," the Brewers' president of baseball operations, John Stearns, said in a statement. "We fully support Lorenzo's decision, and we will miss his talents on the field and leadership at the clubhouse."

Cain's decision comes hours after Marlins infielder Isan Diaz retired, and the 24-year-old announced his decision on Instagram. While Diaz reportedly failed, more than 20 members of the Miami tour group have done so since last week, forcing MLB to investigate the team's practices.

Cain and Diaz join several high-profile players who chose not to participate, including players such as Dodgers left-hander David Price and Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman who did so before the start of the season. But Cain is the biggest name to do it during the season, as the virus has spread, causing several postponed games and two teams, the Marlins and the Phillies, to be out since last Sunday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred told union president Tony Clark on Friday that the season was in jeopardy if teams and players did not begin to better manage the pandemic, The Post reported.