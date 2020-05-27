Lorex WiFi Video Doorbell Review: On-board storage is the only bright spot in this inexpensive front door keeper

Lorex is an expert at building security cameras, and is now moving into the smart home market, with its 1080p Wi-Fi video doorbell (model number LNWDB1) as the first product to hit the market. Starting at $ 130, this device is clearly aimed at the end of the spectrum budget.

It doesn't have much of bells and whistles, but it has built-in storage that eliminates the need for a subscription to store video clips in the cloud, and it worked reliably enough during my review. But this is a crowded market, and you'll come across several competitors offering more, including at least one that runs on battery power (Lorex's device relies on low-voltage wiring).

This review is part of TechHive's coverage of the best video doorbells, where you will find Reviews of competing products, plus a buyer's guide to features to watch for when shopping.

Easy installation

A wireless competitor

Lorex anticipates that it will replace an existing wired doorbell that is mounted to a flat wall (there are no wedge options for installation on sloping surfaces or to change the camera viewing angle), and I found the installation process to be simple and as expected . You will first connect a small bell kit to the wiring in your existing bell box to supply a stable power source, and then you will remove your old bell and replace it with the new Lorex.

Once the new doorbell is connected, you will use the Lorex Home app to connect the new doorbell to your Wi-Fi network. And that's it. The 1080P camera provides a crisp, clear image, and night vision is good enough and with enough range to show the general area you're protecting. Lorex sets expectations in this regard of 33 feet, but 10 feet is more realistic in my experience.

Jason D’Aprile The Lorex WiFi Video Doorbell captures well-defined 1080p video with your camera's 160-degree field of view.

Lorex's video doorbell, of course, offers motion detection, but it's extremely basic. It will detect any movement that crosses the camera's 160-degree field of view, with no ability to determine than that movement is: human, animal or vehicle. You can define rudimentary motion detection zones, and you can adjust the camera's sensitivity to motion, but that's it.

One of the best features of this camera is the 16GB microSD card that comes with the camera. Many manufacturers build microSD cards grooves on your devices, but let me provide you with the necessary storage card to use it. Since the camera can store video locally, there is no need for a subscription service to store motion-activated recordings in the cloud.

Jason D’Aprile / IDG The Lorex video doorbell can be activated when it comes to detecting movement, and cannot be programmed to ignore animals or vehicles.

If 16GB is not enough for your needs, you can upgrade to a 64GB card. The downside to this approach will come if an intruder has the foresight to steal the camera itself (without a camera, without forensic evidence of a crime), so you'll need to decide if the savings are worth it. There is no cloud storage option.

You can watch a live camera feed through the Lorex Home app at any time, and you'll be notified within a couple of seconds after a visitor presses the doorbell button. Then you can use the camera's two-way audio feature to talk to that person. I experienced a surprisingly little delay with this feature, less than I've experienced with some more expensive video doorbells.

The verdict

With our current selection in the wired video doorbell category, the Arlo Video Doorbell: Retailing for around $ 145 on Amazon at the time of this review, the basic Lorex device is hard to recommend. Its video quality is good enough, its bidirectional communication is better than many, and it has internal storage in good faith. On the downside, it offers rudimentary motion detection zones, below-average night vision, a narrower field of view (compared to Arlo's 180 degrees), and an MSRP price that is only $ 20 lower than our current selection of Editors & # 39; Choice.