Lori Loughlin has birthday plans & # 39; very discreet & # 39; before sentencing in college admission scandal: report

Lori Loughlin keeps things simple when she turns 56 on Tuesday, while awaiting sentencing for her role in the college admission scandal, according to a new report.

"Lori's plan is to spend her birthday with the family and keep it very discreet," a source told "Entertainment Tonight" (ET) Monday about the actress' plans that led to her and her co-defendant, fashion designer husband. , Public judgment of Mossimo Giannulli next month.

"Her priorities have changed since this crisis began, and she feels that as long as they are together, it will be perfect," added the source. "She has been the face of this college scandal and has had great success in her career, so right now Mossimo and the girls are supporting her a lot."

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI WITHDRAWS FROM THE COUNTRY'S EXCLUSIVE CLUB AFTER MEMBER SUPPORT: REPORT

News of the "Fuller House" star's declared birthday plans come two weeks after Loughlin and Giannulli sold their palatial Bel-Air mansion for $ 10 million below their starting price.

The couple listed their Bel-Air home in January for $ 28.65 million, ET previously reported, but sold the sprawling mansion for about $ 18 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, according to Variety, which he cited sources to identify the asking price. Dear.

Additionally, inside information relayed to ET on Monday that Loughlin is trying to prepare for his August 21 sentence, and does not dwell on factors beyond his reach.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN CONDEMNED FIVE WEEKS IN JAIL FOR PAPER IN THE UNIVERSITY CHEATING SCANDAL: REPORT

"This has been a long way, and waiting for her sentence has been painfully stressful. She is exhausted and ready to get past this point," the source told the outlet. "He is spending time with his family and doing his best not to." think about what's coming because you realize right now it's out of your hands. "

The source added: "Their focus is to spend as much time as possible with their daughters, as they know they won't see them for a while. They don't want to focus on the negative and are doing everything they can to avoid spending the last few days out of fear to what is to come. "

The couple also recently parted ways with the Bel-Air Country Club, TMZ reported last month. The club board voted unanimously to suspend their memberships following their guilty pleas, but will allow them to return after serving their prison terms.

Loughlin pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and electronic fraud and honest services.

LORI LOUGHLIN ‘WOULD LOVE GOING BACK TO TV’ AND ELL WILL TELL HER ABOUT THE STORY & # 39; AFTER THE ADMISSION SCANDAL: SOURCE

The duo was accused of arranging a total collective payment of $ 500,000 to William "Rick" Singer for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, to be recruited and admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as athletes on the team of the crew, even though they never had participated in the sport.

Under the terms of their agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $ 150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $ 250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although the couple officially pleaded guilty, the judge did not reject or accept the terms of their plea agreement, saying they will issue an official ruling after reviewing the pre-sentence reports.

Parents who have already pleaded guilty in the case include former "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman. She spent almost two weeks in prison after admitting that she paid $ 15,000 for someone to correct her daughter's entrance exam answers.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Fox Business's Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.