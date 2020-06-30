Lori Vallow faces more charges after her children's bodies were found

Vallow's children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J." 7 years. Vallow disappeared last September. His remains were found on June 9 at the home of Chad Daybell, who has been married to Lori Vallow for less than a year.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Fremont County, Idaho, Vallow provided false information about his whereabouts and failed to present the children to authorities.

He was expected to appear on the new charges later Tuesday. CNN has contacted his lawyers for comment.

Authorities have not said how the children died and no one has been accused of killing them.