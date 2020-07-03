Lori Vallow has 2 felony charges dropped while court case continues

Two of the felony charges against the obsessed doomsday mother, Lori Vallow, were dismissed Thursday, according to a report.

Vallow, who is being held in Idaho on a $ 1 million bond, still faces minor charges for resisting and obstructing an officer, filing a crime and contempt of court, East Idaho News reported.

CHAD DAYBELL PREACHED THE DEATH OF THE WIFE THREE YEARS BEFORE IT HAPPENED, THE FORMER FRIEND TELLS NANCY GRACIA

She was also hit with new felony charges on Monday for allegedly concealing, altering and destroying evidence in the case.

Thursday's dismissal of the felony crimes of desertion and lack of support comes three weeks after investigators discovered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and his 16-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, buried in property owned by Vallow's husband, Chad. Daybell

Daybell, 51, pleaded not guilty to two serious evidence-covering crimes last month.

The couple, who are part of the Doomsday cult Preparing a town, are accused of lying to the police and refusing to cooperate with authorities after the two children disappeared in September.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February and brought back to Rexburg, Idaho, to face charges after she failed to meet the January deadline for safely returning the children, and was beaten on felony desertion charges. serious.

Those charges were dropped on Thursday, East Idaho News said.