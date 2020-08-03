Lori Vallow was a victim when the police interrogated her

The wife of "doomsday" suspect Chad Daybell was the victim when Idaho police questioned her about her two children who disappeared last year, according to a court Monday.

"I look like a suspect, but I'm a good person," Lori Vallow Daybell, her voice cracking, insisted the two officers from Rexburg, Idaho, who showed up at the family door on November 26 to ask about the children.

Lori rambled that one of her brothers was trying to kill her, her ex-sister-in-law wanted to take her son and the family had to constantly move to stay out of her clutches.

The encounter was one of two between Vallow and the cops that day that was recorded in at least one of the officers' body cameras and played in court during a preliminary hearing for Daybell. The footage was not streamed, but the audio was.

The children's bodies were found on Idabell's rural property in Daybell seven months later. Daybell, the author of books on the alleged upcoming Apocalypse, is accused of destroying evidence by burying the children, while his wife is accused of conspiracy.

Neither of them has been charged with the murders of children. Both have pleaded not guilty to beatings against them.

Lori complained in the images that she and her husband only see each other guilty for not producing the children: her adoptive autistic son Joshua "JJ" Vallow and her 17-year-old biological daughter Tylee, because no one understands the "horrible". year ”they had had.

"It is a lot of things. It is very rare. I had to move a lot. One of my brothers was trying to kill me," said Lori.

She added that her ex-husband's sister, JJ's biological grandmother, planned to do anything to get the boy back.

Grandma Kay Woodcock rolled her eyes and looked up at the sky as the images played. Her husband Larry, who was crying earlier as she heard a police officer describe how she found JJ's tied-up body buried in a pet cemetery on Daybell's property last month, shook her head in disbelief.

"So I'm not telling people the truth about where we are," said Lori, who fled to Hawaii with Daybell at one point to allegedly evade police in the case.

"I feel like I'm being tracked all the time," she added. “I know that people are looking for me. I just don't want to be found. "