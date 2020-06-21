Lori Vallow's late brother connected to discovery of children's remains: report

The bodies of the missing children of the mother obsessed with the end of the world, Lori Vallow, were discovered by the cell phone of a dead man.

Location data from a phone belonging to Vallow's late brother Alex Cox led investigators to the exact spot on the Idaho property where the bodies of the children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last found. 17 years old, 17 years old. week, according to the Daily Mail.

Cox, 51, who died suddenly in December, shot and killed her sister's estranged husband Charles Vallow in 2019 in what Cox had claimed was self-defense. Her apparent role in the case of her missing nephew and niece came to light in an affidavit disclosed by authorities on Friday.

The children disappeared in September. Their bodies were found on the property of Vallow's new husband, Chad Daybell.

Both Lori Vallow and Daybell are behind bars. The couple fled to Hawaii after refusing to cooperate with authorities in search of Vallow's children.