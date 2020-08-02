Los Angeles Bar: Dozens Attend Party Without Precautions Covid-19

The party, according to a Hollywood bar spokeswoman, should be a mix of lifeguards as a way to celebrate their profession.

CNN was alerted to the event by a source with direct knowledge of the party, who was told it would involve 100 to 150 members of the police in Sassafras Saloon.

The crowd inside was clearly visible through the bar windows from the sidewalk on Friday night, sipping cocktails under flashing lights with club music so loud it vibrated the security bars. Attendees entered through the back door, where a small desk with a candle greeted them outside.

The owners of the Sassafras Hall rented the bar to someone who wanted to "honor a group of first responders," according to Lisa Strangis, a spokeswoman for the 1933 Group, who owned the bar on North Vine St.

While Strangis said she was not willing to name which agency the first responders belonged to, she said that tenants paid for the space and that 1,933 Group employees worked on the event. Strangis denied that 100 people were at the bar on Friday night, but declined to provide a number. Strangis also declined to identify the party's host, saying it was private information.

"We are all family members or work in the same place, so we have no Covid concerns," said a man who spoke to CNN outside the bar on Friday night. "They are grouped into micro or whatever between them and they have all been tested and everything. That is why we all know that everyone there is great."

The man, who declined to identify himself, said: "Everyone is spaced out there. Everyone uses things. Everyone receives temperature controls."

CNN didn't watch any of that happen.

The event took place when California topped 500,000 Covid-19 cases, the highest number of cases in any U.S. state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday, more than 9,300 people in the state had died since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement to CNN Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said: "We are investigating reports of a private indoor party and remind all companies that have been ordered to shutdown indoor operations that there are no exceptions. This is exactly the situation that puts our entire community at unnecessary risk. "

But California is not alone. In recent weeks, cases have increased in many states across the country, and experts and health officials repeatedly point to large gatherings as one of several causes of spikes in cases.

Sheriff's Department Denies Agents

Social media posts alleged that those attending the party Friday were deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, prompting the agency to start an investigation on Saturday into whether officers had violated the health orders of the county.

In a statement posted on Facebook, LASD said the event was not organized by the department, nor did people on social media post LASD employees.

"If more details are discovered and action is warranted, we will take appropriate administrative action," the department said.

Police have been issuing fines to people who are not taking Covid-19 security measures, such as wearing a mask. In West Hollywood, LASD officers have issued fines of $ 300 for the first violations when people don't wear masks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week urged his state to "wake up" to the reality of the deadly disease amid rising cases. Newsom's office and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have not responded to CNN's requests for comment on Friday night's event.

On July 13, the governor announced a new round of restrictions, including stopping all interior restaurants and closing bars unless food was served. The state allows outdoor dining in restaurants.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Order also allows outside dining at restaurants, bars, or breweries that serve food, but requires that bar counters be closed.

Strangis, the spokeswoman for the 1933 Group, defended the meeting and said, "California currently allows restaurants and bars with full kitchens to allow patio service. Sassafras is a restaurant and bar with a full kitchen, so we are eligible to operate under those conditions. "

Sassafras Saloon includes a food menu on its website.

The 1933 Group believed that the party was "a wonderful way to celebrate first responders," Strangis said.

"It's manageable at that size that we're comfortable with, given the premise of the conversation presented to the owners. So they agreed to allow this instead."