Los Angeles City Council Chairman Ends LAPD Personal Details After Proposing Millions in Police Cuts

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion last week to cut $ 150 million from the LAPD budget, despite the fact that she and her family were receiving private police protection from agents who had They have been parked at their house since April.

He initially had 24-hour protection from two agents at his home, before canceling the details after Spectrum News 1 called his office on Thursday, seeking comment on the matter.

Martinez's motion to cut police funds cited slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, and corporatism as the driving forces behind the police department's agendas. He also claimed that the police are trained to enforce a system that benefits certain races over others.

"We need a vision for our city that says" there will be justice. "American society is based on a racial hierarchy, born out of slavery, followed by Jim Crow segregation and corporate labor abuse. As such, they are asked to police departments to enforce a system of laws designed to reinforce and maintain economic and racial inequality, "he said in part of the motion, according to Spectrum News.

DE BLASIO: NYC WILL PAINT & # 39; THE MATTER OF BLACK LIVES & # 39; ON THE MAIN STREETS AT THE 5 BOROUGHS

Neighbors reportedly confirmed that the units had been in Martinez's home for at least two months, and sources with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were ordered to provide 24-hour security, 7 days of the week from April 4. 9 pm, in addition to conducting patrol checks at night.

Fox News contacted Martinez about the story but received no response. However, a spokesman for Martinez, Rick Coca, responded to Spectrum News' request for comment on Monday and provided a brief statement.

"After the death threats to the President of the Council and his daughter and the security concerns that began more than a month ago, LAPD recommended that placing a detail in his home was the best course of action to ensure the safety of the President of the Council and his family. " said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coca later told Spectrum News that Martinez had canceled the details due to concerns about compromised security. A LAPD spokesperson declined to confirm whether threats were made against Martinez, or whether those threats were deemed credible by police.