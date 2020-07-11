Los Angeles clothing factory closed after more than 300 cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths

The Los Angeles Apparel had three deaths in June and one in July, prompting an investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

"The deaths of four garment workers is heartbreaking and tragic," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. "Business owners and operators have a corporate, moral and social responsibility to their employees and their families to provide a safe work environment."

Los Angeles Apparel was founded in 2016 by Dov Charney, who previously founded American Apparel. It first closed on June 27 after violating the county's mandatory health orders. The company did not cooperate with the health department's investigation of a reported coronavirus outbreak, health officials said.

On June 19, a concerned health care provider notified county health officials of a possible outbreak at the clothing factory, he said. The health department said that despite multiple requests for a list of all employees, Los Angeles Apparel did not provide it and reported 151 cases that week.

The list was a "crucial tool" that the health department needed to compare with test results and determine the extent of the outbreak. "It allows DPH to track employees based on DPH's list of Covid-19 confirmed positive or negative individuals received from testing labs," the health department said.

When inspectors visited the factory on June 26, they observed multiple violations of physical distance requirements and infection control protocols, including using cardboard as a barrier among workers, the health department said.

Los Angeles Apparel received detailed instructions on the steps to take to reopen.

On July 4, the health department received an incomplete list of all company employees with 198 reported positive results. The health department then used that list to compare with the labs' results and determined that as of July 10, there were more than 300 positive cases at the site.

While the county public health department sent a letter to the company saying that only employees who tested positive on or before June 26 could return to work if they had no symptoms, Los Angeles Apparel reopened its doors with new employees and violated the order of the health officer.

"At this time, Los Angeles Apparel is ordered to remain closed until they can demonstrate that the facility complies with public health mandates," the health department said.

In a phone interview with CNN on Friday night, Charney fiercely disputed the health department's allegations, saying officials are operating in "bad faith" and "looking for scapegoats," and suggested that the decision to close the factory was "politics".

Charney said the clothing manufacturer had erected cardboard barriers between workers to reduce the spread of the virus, but insisted that the company was not told that the material did not comply with health orders. Instead, he blamed health officials for what he described as a lack of clear instructions for employers to keep workers safe, calling it "bad practice on their part."

And while the health department had ordered Los Angeles Apparel to only allow workers to return to the factory that had previously tested positive and recovered, Charney claimed that the company was employing new workers when it reopened its doors.

"Absolutely, we brought in new employees," said Charney. "What company can't hire new employees? No one said they didn't hire new employees."

Charney read aloud a letter to CNN he received from the county health department saying that only employees who had previously tested positive and had no symptoms could return to work at the factory.

Charney also questioned the claim that the company had tried to prevent health officials from entering the factory for inspection, saying they were only asked to wait until the company's legal counsel could arrive at the site.

"We never said they couldn't get in," said Charney. "We never, ever let them in."

Charney said she was aware that several company employees had been infected with the virus and died, although she suggested that employees may have been exposed to the virus elsewhere.

"A gentleman who worked with me for 15-20 years" recently died of complications from Covid-19, he said. "We all cry. But I don't know how he got it. His wife got it, too. And if he got it here, of course, it's horrible. But I can't think everyone got it here." "

And while Charney blamed the county for the lack of testing and contact tracing, he said the company would be working with officials to reopen the factory again.

"Could I have done things differently? Of course, with the 2020 look back I have some new ideas," he said. "I would have organized tests from the beginning, every week. I would have fought for more tests before."