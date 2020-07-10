Los Angeles coroner rules that teenager is shot dead by police for manslaughter

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


The Los Angeles County coroner's office determined that the shooting murder of an 18-year-old man by a sheriff's deputy last month, when he was struck five times in the back, was a homicide, according to the published autopsy report. on Friday.

The cause of Andrés Guardado's death was certified on July 7 as multiple gunshot wounds and certified as homicide, the coroner's office said in a statement. The report was released despite a security hold requested by the sheriff's department.

Earlier this week, Guardado's family released the results of an independent autopsy that also concluded that he was shot five times in the back.

A protester holds signs during a protest in honor of Andrés Guardado on Sunday June 28, 2020 in Gardena, California. Guardado was shot and killed on June 18 by a Los Angeles County sheriff's officer near Gardena. Patrol officers said they saw Guardado talking to someone in a car that was blocking a driveway and that Guardado had a gun when he saw the officers and started running, leading to a chase and shooting. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A protester holds signs during a protest in honor of Andrés Guardado on Sunday June 28, 2020 in Gardena, California. Guardado was shot and killed on June 18 by a Los Angeles County sheriff's officer near Gardena. Patrol officers said they saw Guardado talking to someone in a car that was blocking a driveway and that Guardado had a gun when he saw the officers and started running, leading to a chase and shooting. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In a statement, the chief medical examiner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, said he considered the "main variables" in the case in an effort to balance the administration of justice and the public's right to know.

RETIRED POLICE LAUNCH PAC TO HELP CHOOSE CANDIDATES FOR POLICE

Mourners hold images of Andrés Guardado, who was shot dead by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, at a memorial site in Gardena, California. A lawyer for the family of a young man killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy said Wednesday that an independent autopsy revealed that 18-year-old Guardado was shot five times in the back. (AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes, File)

Mourners hold images of Andrés Guardado, who was shot dead by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, at a memorial site in Gardena, California. A lawyer for the family of a young man killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy said Wednesday that an independent autopsy revealed that 18-year-old Guardado was shot five times in the back. (AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes, File)

"I don't think these are mutually exclusive ideals. Both are important, particularly in the midst of the ongoing national discussion on race, police and civil rights," he said. "I think the government can do its part by being more timely and more transparent by sharing information that the public demands and has the right to see."

Investigators have said Guardado was shot on June 18 after two patrol officers saw him talking to someone in a car blocking a driveway in Gardena, which borders the city of Los Angeles. During the encounter, Guardado pulled out a pistol and fled, initiating a short chase, authorities said.

At some point, a deputy fired. Six bullet casings and a weapon were recovered at the scene. Investigators said Guardado did not appear to be shooting at the deputies. His family said he was working as a security guard at an auto repair shop at the time of his death.

The deputy who shot has been identified by local media as Miguel Vega and the other as Chris Hernández. Both are assigned to the Compton station, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement to Fox News, Vega's attorney, Adam Marangell, said his client is cooperating with investigators and will sit down for an interview on Monday.

A protester holds signs during a protest honoring Andrés Guardado last month in Gardena, California (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A protester holds signs during a protest honoring Andrés Guardado last month in Gardena, California (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The official autopsy findings in no way alter the final fact that Rep. Vega acted properly and legally," said Marangell. "Deputy Vega did everything possible that night to avoid shooting his gun and regrets that his actions resulted in a loss of life."

Guardado's death sparked protests in Los Angeles and calls for greater transparency amid a national lawsuit over police policies and tactics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here