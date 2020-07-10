Los Angeles coroner rules that teenager is shot dead by police for manslaughter

The Los Angeles County coroner's office determined that the shooting murder of an 18-year-old man by a sheriff's deputy last month, when he was struck five times in the back, was a homicide, according to the published autopsy report. on Friday.

The cause of Andrés Guardado's death was certified on July 7 as multiple gunshot wounds and certified as homicide, the coroner's office said in a statement. The report was released despite a security hold requested by the sheriff's department.

Earlier this week, Guardado's family released the results of an independent autopsy that also concluded that he was shot five times in the back.

In a statement, the chief medical examiner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, said he considered the "main variables" in the case in an effort to balance the administration of justice and the public's right to know.

"I don't think these are mutually exclusive ideals. Both are important, particularly in the midst of the ongoing national discussion on race, police and civil rights," he said. "I think the government can do its part by being more timely and more transparent by sharing information that the public demands and has the right to see."

Investigators have said Guardado was shot on June 18 after two patrol officers saw him talking to someone in a car blocking a driveway in Gardena, which borders the city of Los Angeles. During the encounter, Guardado pulled out a pistol and fled, initiating a short chase, authorities said.

At some point, a deputy fired. Six bullet casings and a weapon were recovered at the scene. Investigators said Guardado did not appear to be shooting at the deputies. His family said he was working as a security guard at an auto repair shop at the time of his death.

The deputy who shot has been identified by local media as Miguel Vega and the other as Chris Hernández. Both are assigned to the Compton station, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement to Fox News, Vega's attorney, Adam Marangell, said his client is cooperating with investigators and will sit down for an interview on Monday.

"The official autopsy findings in no way alter the final fact that Rep. Vega acted properly and legally," said Marangell. "Deputy Vega did everything possible that night to avoid shooting his gun and regrets that his actions resulted in a loss of life."

Guardado's death sparked protests in Los Angeles and calls for greater transparency amid a national lawsuit over police policies and tactics.