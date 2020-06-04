Los Angeles County Charges Over 60 For Looting, Other Offenses During Riots

More than 60 people have been arrested for looting and other crimes. the Angels during the recent riots, according to a statement from the office.

Protests started across the country after the death of the unarmed black man from Minneapolis George Floyd while in police custody. While the protests have been largely peaceful, the conflict between protesters and the police has provided the perfect diversion for a combination of opportunists and third-party instigators to take advantage of the situation.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested and charged 61 people for looting during the protests, as well as assault and / or assault on officers, possession of a destructive device and identity theft.

"I support organized peaceful protests that have already drawn the necessary attention to racial inequality throughout our society, including in the criminal justice system," Lacey said. "I also have a constitutional and ethical duty to protect the public and prosecute the people who loot and destroy our community."

Cases range from a 15-year-old boy accused of assault on a peace officer to a group who tried to flee the persecution. In the case of looting for serious crimes, a punishment of up to three years may be imposed in the county jail.

The dual nature of the pandemic and protests has created a complex situation for the judicial system, with some cases setting zero bail due to the guidelines of the California Judicial Council.

Lacey expects to see more cases filed during the week, as many cases and charges are currently being considered. In some cases, people were released before charges could be filed.

In addition to the 61 charges, 11 cases were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, 19 were again referred to law enforcement for further investigation, and 31 were referred on the grounds of misdemeanor filing.