Los Angeles County Reaches Another Day in Covid-19 Cases

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, leaves after the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 10 at the White House in Washington. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he personally would not attend President Trump's upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

"No," he replied when asked if he would attend the event during an interview Tuesday with the Daily Beast.

“I am in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not, "said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

When pressed about Trump's planned protests amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Fauci told the Daily Beast that "outside is better than inside, there are no people better than crowd" and "the crowd is better than the great crowd".

Attendees of the demonstration are not required to wear masks, and measures of social distancing will be almost impossible on the stage of the arena.

This was when Tulsa announced its highest daily number of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, and cases are increasing across the state.

Fauci warned in a CNN interview on Friday that there is a risk of "acquiring or spreading" the deadly coronavirus for those who attend the rally.

"When you're in a big crowd, if you have a congregation of people who are very, very close to each other, you definitely increase the risk of acquiring or spreading infections," CNN's Wolf Blitzer told Wolfgang.

Fauci said that people will gather, despite the warnings.

"But the problem is, if they do, wear a mask, all the time, because the mask will give you some protection. The best thing to do is avoid crowded areas, but if you're not going to do that, wear a mask. "