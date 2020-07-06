Los Angeles County Sets New Record for Daily Coronavirus Cases, Health Officials Say

Los Angeles County had a record 3,187 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began, according to health officials on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday after the department took a few days off, which authorities say was to "improve data processing systems. " At least 30 new deaths were also announced, which could be a low count since the deaths reported by COVID-19 are pending verification.

“We send our condolences and prayers to families who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19. You continue in our thoughts every day, ”said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

Los Angeles County beaches were closed to the public for all recreational activities over the July 4 weekend to limit the spread of COVID-19, with fireworks banned to deter large crowds amid a recent surge in cases.

In addition to Friday, the department recorded 2,643 new cases on Thursday and 1,402 new infections on Saturday. The previous maximum in daily cases was 2,903 announced last Monday.

The same day, Ferrer warned that the outbreak was worsening and said the new data shows "alarming increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations, signs that we as a community must take immediate action to curb the spread of COVID-19. "

Otherwise, we are moving rapidly to overwhelm our health system and see even more devastating diseases and deaths, "he added.

Governor Gavin Newson last week also ordered the closure of bars, as well as indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, and family entertainment venues in 19 counties, including Los Angeles.

"This does not mean that restaurants are closed," Newsom, a Democrat, said in a briefing. "It means that we are trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, these concentrated activities, and move them outdoors, which is one way to mitigate the spread of this virus."

As of Saturday, health officials said there are currently 1,921 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, with 28 percent in the ICU and 18 percent in ventilators.

"As we move forward in the next two weeks, we will have to make sure that workplaces and retailers are protecting their employees and customers by fully implementing the safety directives in the Health Officer Order," said Ferrer .

Los Angeles County has seen more than 114,993 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and nearly 3,500 deaths, according to data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

