Los Angeles Galaxy part ways with player whose wife made offensive posts on Instagram

Tea Katai posted twice on her Instagram, the first posting calling for protesters to be killed, and the second showing an alleged looter holding a shoe box with the title "Black Nikes Matter".
Both posts have since been removed.
Galaxy said the organization is opposed to racism.
"Earlier today, the Los Angeles Galaxy became aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts … The Los Angeles Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and called for their immediate removal," the team said.
Aleksandar Katai said on Instagram that his wife's posts were unacceptable.
"These views are not the ones I share and are not tolerated in my family," he wrote. "This is a mistake for my family and I take full responsibility. I will make sure that my family and I take the necessary steps to learn, understand, listen and support the black community."
On Friday, the Galaxy released another statement announcing Katai's departure, saying the two sides "mutually agreed to separate."
Katai, 29, was in his first season with the Galaxy after spending two seasons with the Chicago Fire. Born in Serbia, Katai has played six games for Serbia, including four at the 2018 World Cup.
Before coming to MLS, he has played club soccer in Greece, Serbia and Spain.