Los Angeles Galaxy part ways with player whose wife made offensive posts on Instagram

Tea Katai posted twice on her Instagram, the first posting calling for protesters to be killed, and the second showing an alleged looter holding a shoe box with the title "Black Nikes Matter".

Both posts have since been removed.

Galaxy said the organization is opposed to racism.

"Earlier today, the Los Angeles Galaxy became aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts … The Los Angeles Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and called for their immediate removal," the team said.