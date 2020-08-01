Los Angeles influencer publishes crazy job listing for personal assistant & # 39; 24/7 & # 39;

And you thought your work sucked?

An anonymous "celebrity / influencer known to YouTube's more than 10 million followers" posted a list of "part-time" jobs on EntertainmentCareers.net looking for a personal assistant that reads like satire written by Satan.

The list has since been removed, but fortunately it was captured in Twitter entirely by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz.

Among the qualities an influencer seeks in an "organized / available / diligent personal assistant" are:

Feel comfortable planning / managing calendar activities.

Be "on the property about 8 hours a day cleaning, cooking, communicating with the producer / cameraman / editor / manager" / all stylists / cleaning services / other celebrities / friends. "

For $ 25 to $ 30 an hour, the attendant must also be "on call almost 24/7", but presumably you will not be paid for calls to your home.

Research and preparation for all pre-production, production and post-production activities.

Handling of all personal tasks for the YouTuber.

You must be able to remain calm, rational and hard-working at all times.

You will have to answer your phone / be on call almost 24/7.

You must keep all emotional / private matters away from this world.

You should be able to handle hundreds of small tasks at once.

You must be able to be the bad guy, remove emotions, handle intense conversations, and instantly recover from any emotionless mistakes.

You must remain sober but social and welcoming in very high profile settings.

You can't take photos, post on social media, or be / appear to be powered by fame.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, you must be willing to travel anywhere at any time.

In the event that someone complies with this bill, they will be paid between $ 25 and $ 30 per hour to take on a large number of responsibilities, including:

Schedule, plan, and prepare all filming, editing, and publishing.

Manage, analyze and report all posts and social media performance.

Plan and schedule the calendar daily.

Wake up the customer every day with hours, coffee and all other requests.

Constantly allow maids / makeup artists / editors / stylists / etc. enter your home or office.

Schedule and help with travel, including taking the client to meetings / filming / props / studio sessions / parties, etc.

Organize and pack / unpack customer bags constantly.

All personal tasks from day to day.

The ideal candidate, according to the list, has to have a car, live 40-60 miles from Los Angeles, speak English fluently, and be "proactive" and (again) not emotional.

The folly post ends by noting: "Actual work hours will be flexible, but they generally expect to be with the customer at all times" and point to "minimum days off."

We can't wait for the revealing tome: "The Devil is on YouTube."