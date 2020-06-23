Los Angeles International Airport installs thermal cameras to detect feverish passengers

Have fun, LAX travelers: you are in a thermal camera.

Starting June 23, Los Angeles International Airport will use thermal imaging technology at two key points within Tom Bradley International Terminal to help identify passengers who exhibit above-normal body temperatures. The move, announced Monday, is part of a new Terminal Wellness Project launched by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"A world-class airport is not just defined by our historic investments in a reimagined LAX and an enhanced travel experience, it's also about world-class security," Garcetti said of the launch. "This project reflects the best of this city's innovative spirit, and will help keep travelers healthy and set a new industry standard."

The new thermal imaging scans are said to be voluntary, as LAX is reportedly putting up signs inside the terminal to inform passengers arriving and leaving where they could be scanned. Those who participate, and are recorded to have a temperature of over 100.4 degrees, will receive a secondary test without contact. Arriving passengers "may" be referred to CDC staff, while departing passengers "will be told not to travel," according to LAWA.

Currently, travelers can refuse to participate in the scans.

LAWA added that LAX will start using three types of thermal imaging cameras, provided by Schneider Electric, in collaboration with the TSA, CDC and Los Angeles public health department to determine which is the most accurate. The results will be shared with "leading airports worldwide".

"Our terminal wellness pilot project is part of our extensive efforts to protect all who travel through LAX and is another example of how LAWA is setting new standards for the airport industry with best practices, technology and innovation," he said. Justin Erbacci, appointed CEO of LAWA. , From the program.

LAWA's latest initiative follows dozens of other health and safety measures implemented in recent months, including the requirement that all passengers passing through LAX wear face covers at all times (with the exception of food and beverages, or those who cannot wear masks). In May. Months later, there are still no federal mandates for passengers at airports to wear face covers, although state and local lawmakers may require them for specific airports under their jurisdictions.