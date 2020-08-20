los-angeles-mayor-shuts-off-utilities-at-hollywood-hills-‘party-house’-violating-public-health-orders-to-prevent-the-spread-of-covid-19

(CNN) The city of Los Angeles shut off utility service at a Hollywood Hills home that hosted several large parties, violating public health orders to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a news release. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

Health experts and local officials have warned that a primary contributor to the spread of the virus is disregard for health guidelines, including hand washing, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large crowds. Large social events, including weddings and birthday parties, have been the starting points of several outbreaks.

“If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives,” Garcetti said.

Garcetti announced on August 5 that he would allow utility shutoffs at properties hosting large gatherings, parties, and events.