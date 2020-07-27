Los Angeles Michelin Star restaurant was forced to close due to Covid-19

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the coronavirus task force, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, told reporters on Sunday that the federal and state governments agree on the necessary steps to reduce the rate of Covid-19 infections in the state.

While Kentucky is currently a yellow zone, it has the potential to enter the red zone, Birx said.

Birx said it appears that the current increase in cases in Kentucky is from residents taking vacations to places like Myrtle Beach and other beach communities and unknowingly recovering from the infection.

"What we have recommended is that 100% of people should wear masks in any indoor public space," said Birx. Frankly, people should wear masks if they have been in an area where the virus is significant, if they have gone on vacation and return, they must wear a mask indoors at home if they are in a multi-generational home environment for protect our elders optimally. "

To maintain infection rates, Birx and the federal government recommend that Kentucky maintain the federal guidance presented in April for the reopening.

The state has required face masks for certain public situations since July 10. Another federal guide includes keeping social distance, increasing outdoor dining, closing bars and reducing in-person meetings to less than 10, he said.

Beshear agreed with this guide, saying the state would make an announcement Monday about the additional steps they intend to take.

Beshear said the number of people wearing masks has increased since the state required it, but the most difficult part is encouraging everyone to do so, especially in circumstances where people "let their guard down."

He specifically noted that he just saw a picture of hundreds of people in bars in Lexington, but none of them wore masks. It did not provide further information on whether any compliance activity was carried out.

"This spread is very familiar, and I think that is why we have a real call to action for all Kentuckians to wear their mask and protect their family members by not attending large social gatherings," said Birx. "And if they do, be sure to protect those in your families who have substantial vulnerabilities that we know are related to obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and chronic lung, heart, or kidney disease."