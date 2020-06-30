Los Angeles MPs identified in Andrés Guardado shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Miguel Vega "will give an interview next week in 10 days," his attorney Adam Marangell told CNN.

Guardado's death on June 18 sparked protests in Los Angeles, with his family and others demanding justice. The shooting occurred amid weeks of protests after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May.

Agents chased Guardado after he "pulled out a gun," looked at officers and ran out of the front of an auto repair shop, Capt. Kent Wegener of the LASD Homicide Office said after the shooting.

One of the deputies fired six rounds after hitting Guardado at the back of the store. Guardado was hit in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene, Wegener said. The autopsy is pending, but the Los Angeles County coroner's office said last week that the sheriff's department had put a "security hold" on the case, which means it could be some time before the results. are disclosed to the public.

"Guardado rejected multiple orders not to reach for a gun, forcing Deputy Vega to fire his gun for fear of his life," Marangell told CNN on Friday.

Guardado's family has said he was working as a security guard at the auto body shop. The family, as well as the city of Compton, are demanding that the sheriff's department provide more information about what happened.

Wegener said Guardado was not wearing a security uniform, nor did he have a weapons belt. Guardado was also too young to work as a licensed armed security guard in California, he said.

MPs "deeply regret loss of life," says lawyer

Tom Yu, a lawyer representing Hernández, separately recounted his client's statement to investigators, echoing Wegener's comments that agents were driving through the auto shop, where an assault had been reported a week earlier.

"They were providing additional patrols in the area to ensure the safety of the citizens there," said Yu.

"They passed and saw a car out front, with Guardado talking to some women out there in the car. The officers saw the butt of a firearm protruding from the waist of Guardado's pants. The officers approached Guardado and he began to run down the alley or driveway. "

According to Yu, Vega gave Guardado "an order to 'get down, not reach for that pistol'." Although the teenager fell to the ground, he still had "access to his firearm," Yu said.

"Officers saw the butt of a firearm protruding from the waist of Guardado's pants," Yu continued. "The agents approached Guardado and he begins to run down the alley or the entrance. Vega is in front of my client and gives Guardado an order to 'get down, not reach for that gun'." . Guardado retires, is on the ground but has access to his firearm. My client can see (only) half of Guardado's body because his view is blocked by a wall. "

"Because Guardado doesn't listen to orders and reaches for the firearm, Vega fears for his life," Yu added. "Vega had nowhere to go, no coverage."

Yu called the incident "a justified shooting that happened at the wrong time."

"They were trying to conduct additional patrols," Yu said. "They deeply regret the loss of life, they regret the family (Guardado). They did not go to work that morning to harm people, they just wanted to go home after their shift with their families."

Lawyers representing the Guardado family disputed the claims of the deputies' lawyers.

"There is no evidence to support any claim that Andrés Guardado was not responding to the attached commands: his death is the result of an unjustified and unjustified murder," Adam Shea, a lawyer representing the family, told CNN.

Autopsy report on & # 39; security retention & # 39;

On June 21, a makeshift sanctuary formed in front of the auto shop in Gardena, California, where mourners left bouquets of flowers, balloons, notes, and pictures of Guardado.

"He was a baby, he was a baby," Guardado's cousin Celina Abarca told CNN at the time. "I don't know, it's not real yet. I close my eyes and hope and pray that it's not really happening."

As the community and family continue to cry, they also seek answers.

"The Guardado family is again requesting full transparency from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the immediate release of the autopsy report," Shea said.

The suspension was placed on Guardado's autopsy report amid demands for an independent investigation into the shooting.

"Since LASD put a security suspension on the case, the report and cause of death cannot be released to the public," Sarah Ardalani, Public Information Officer with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, told CNN , on June 22.

Guardado's body was scheduled to be examined that day, but with the hold, it could take some time before the results are released to the public.

The retention could last "months or years, depending on the investigation and the agency," according to Ardalani.

"They are clearly withholding information because they know they are wrong," said Nicholas Yoka, a second lawyer representing the Guardado family.

"These statements raise more questions than answers and confirm our belief that Andrés did not present any threat to these officers. We believe that once our investigation is completed, we will demonstrate without a doubt that it was an act of unwarranted police violence against another innocent young man man."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN last Thursday that disclosing the autopsy results could taint witness testimony.

He added that following the procedure and protocols takes time, and that detectives want to hear and collect all the evidence.