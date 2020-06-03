Los Angeles police arrested hundreds of protesters.

Tonight, Los Angeles police began arresting a small group of protesters outside the mayor's residence, hours after the curfew.

Many of the protesters were still sitting on the ground, hands together, singing "peaceful protest," CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said at the scene.

"One by one, you see two officers advance. You can see the two officers advance, bow, ask the protester to stand up, turn around, put their hands behind them, and then take them away." said.

When the protesters were brought in, the remaining crowd sitting on the ground cheered for them. The arrested protesters were lined up against a wall, where they gave the police their information and were transported to be processed elsewhere, Lah said.

Compared to the clashes and arrests taking place in other parts of the country, this scene was remarkably calm and orderly, in line with the peaceful tone of the protests throughout the day.

"We have been here for hours with these protesters. It has been incredibly peaceful. We have not seen any signs in the main protest group of any looting. There were a couple of reports of looting but they did not appear to be with these protest groups," Lah said. .

"They have supported each other. The people in the apartments and houses they have walked through have run away to give them water, encouraging them to continue."

Hundreds arrested: The Los Angeles Police Department arrested hundreds of protesters, spokesman Tony Im said.

The protests took place in different parts of the city and county today, including Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles, and the Hancock Park residential neighborhood, where Mayor Eric Garcetti resides.