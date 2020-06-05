Los Angeles Police union leader on proposed $ 150 million budget cut: "It was embarrassing"

Los Angeles & # 39; decision of cut up to $ 150 million from LAPD's budget reinvesting in communities of color was the "antithesis of leadership" Los Angeles Police Protective League Leader Rob Harris charged on Friday.

In an interview about "United States Press Room" with host Ed Henry, Harris said that Los Angeles City Council Chairman Nury Martinez Wednesday movement cutting funds for the Los Angeles Police Department stitched up even more division between political leaders and the Los Angeles Police and failed to achieve its "[reset] priorities" following the murder of George Floyd.

"This is just a small step. We cannot talk about change, we have to be about change," Martinez later tweeted.

"Royal leadership exercises ownership. Royal leadership solves problems. It unites us. It unites us. And she did none of that," Harris said.

"Basically, he was scared and instead of taking ownership of the decisions he made as a board member, he pointed a finger at our officers who, incidentally, are working in the midst of a global pandemic and they are still standing in a battered and bruised line and she pointed her finger and left all the ills of society at her feet, "he accused.

"It was embarrassing," said Harris. "And let me tell you: We have lost all faith in Nury Martinez's ability to direct residents or the Los Angeles City Hall."

The $ 150 million is among the $ 250 million budget cuts Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday, calling this an "urgent moment" for the city, "a turning point."

Garcetti promised his residents that he is "committed to making this moment not just a moment" and urged the city to go beyond past police reforms. "Prejudice can never be part of police work … It also takes courage to save lives, too."

In the originally proposed budget for 2020-21, the allocation for the LAPD was pegged at $ 1.8 billion.

According to FiveThirtyEightLos Angeles Police Shootings reportedly decreased to lowest number in 30 years in 2019, which officials attributed to new policies requiring officers to use downscaling and alternatives to lethal force.

Harris suggested that Martinez and Garcetti may have been looking at the situation with the wrong lens.

"Well, I think you are seeing a philosophical idea that the police are the root of all of society's ills and that is the wrong approach," he said.

"And look, if we want to have a real conversation about the decisive actions we can take to move forward and build trust, we can do it," said Harris. "Look, I think there should absolutely be a national standard for the use of police force in place in this country so that everyone … knows what that standard is."

Harris was not as open to discussions about reform within the LAPD.

"If you want to talk about reform, bring the Los Angeles Police Protection League to the table because the Los Angeles Police Department … should be the lighthouse on the hill because we've already implemented all of these things," he concluded. . "Then take our example and let us lead from the front."