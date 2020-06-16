Los Angeles protests cost LAPD $ 40 million in overtime expenses, but officials will not be paid

The department will compensate officers on leisure time, LAPD told CNN.
"During this extraordinary time, including the total mobilization of our sworn members, the Department has spent more than $ 40 million dollars in overtime expenses," the note read. "This amount far exceeds any budget reserve to deal with unusual events."
The overtime compensation policy applies to hours beginning June 7, 2020, according to the memo obtained by CNN. Before that date, sworn officers could accumulate up to 150 hours of compensated time off, but that limit no longer applies, the department said in a statement.
LAPD has also instructed commanders and supervisors to do everything possible to ensure that overtime is minimized.
"I acknowledge that they have worked tirelessly these past two weeks," Police Chief Michel Moore said in the memo. "His dedication and commitment have not gone unnoticed."
This announcement comes almost two weeks after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city identified cuts of $ 100 to $ 150 million in the LAPD budget to "build trust and strengthen accountability" with more police practices. transparent.
At least seven officers were removed from their field duties after using excessive force during the recent protests over the death of George Floyd, the police department told CNN last week. The department said 40 investigators are fully investigating 56 complaints related to the protests, 28 of which involve an alleged use of force.