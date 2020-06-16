Los Angeles protests cost LAPD $ 40 million in overtime expenses, but officials will not be paid

The department will compensate officers on leisure time, LAPD told CNN.

"During this extraordinary time, including the total mobilization of our sworn members, the Department has spent more than $ 40 million dollars in overtime expenses," the note read. "This amount far exceeds any budget reserve to deal with unusual events."

The overtime compensation policy applies to hours beginning June 7, 2020, according to the memo obtained by CNN. Before that date, sworn officers could accumulate up to 150 hours of compensated time off, but that limit no longer applies, the department said in a statement.

LAPD has also instructed commanders and supervisors to do everything possible to ensure that overtime is minimized.