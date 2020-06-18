Los Angeles Reaches Agreement with County on Homeless Relocation

The settlement comes after the US District Judge. USA David Carter in May ordered the city and county to "humanely" relocate to a shelter for homeless people living near overpasses, underpasses, and ramps, or provide "an alternative housing option."
The county will invest $ 300 million over five years to fund essential services for people in beds, according to the statement.
"This agreement will lead to important action, not rhetoric," said City Council President Nury Martinez.
"Homelessness is the humanitarian crisis of our time," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.
"Through this agreement, we will take thousands more Angelenos inland, provide the services they need right now, and further limit the spread of COVID-19," Garcetti said.
Thousands live near freeways
According to the authority, about 6,000-7,000 homeless people live near overpasses, underpasses, and ramps in the county.
Carter's order in May noted that these people are exposed to elevated levels of pollutants and pollutants that can shorten the "life expectancy of a homeless person by decades." The locations also increase the risk of being hit by a vehicle or being injured during an earthquake.
The agreement will include beds for people over 65 and "others vulnerable" to Covid-19, according to the statement.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbating Los Angeles' homeless crisis, it is imperative that we pool the resources of our County and City to get our most vulnerable neighbors inland as quickly as possible," said Ridley -Thomas.
"This is a new milestone in our partnership to ensure that everyone in Los Angeles has a dignified and valuable life."
Carter approved the deal, according to the statement.