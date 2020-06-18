Los Angeles Reaches Agreement with County on Homeless Relocation







The city will provide 6,000 new beds in 10 months and 700 more beds in 18 months, the office of Los Angeles County District Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas announced in a press release.

The settlement comes after the US District Judge. USA David Carter in May ordered the city and county to "humanely" relocate to a shelter for homeless people living near overpasses, underpasses, and ramps, or provide "an alternative housing option."

The county will invest $ 300 million over five years to fund essential services for people in beds, according to the statement.

"This agreement will lead to important action, not rhetoric," said City Council President Nury Martinez.