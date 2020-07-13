Los Angeles teachers union ties police spending funds to reopening of schools

United Teachers Los Angeles recently released a research paper on the steps needed to safely reopen public schools amid the coronavirus outbreak, and noted the need to free up additional funds by disbursing the police.

"Police violence is a leading cause of death and trauma for blacks, and it is a serious public health and moral problem," the newspaper said, citing the American Public Health Association. "We must change the astronomical amount of money spent on the police, education, and other essential needs like housing and public health."

Teacher unions have long been criticized by Republicans as an extension of the Democratic Party. Republicans will likely use paper to support that claim. The union document also targeted charter schools and reportedly called for a federal Medicare for All program.

The union newspaper did not offer a dollar amount to cut from the police. The Los Angeles City Council has already slashed the LAPD budget by $ 150 million and said the money will go to disadvantaged communities. The union did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

LAUSD said educators want to go back to their classrooms, but asked, "Given the broader social conditions, how do we open physical schools in a way that ensures that the benefits outweigh the risks, especially for our most vulnerable students and school communities? "

The document noted that "minority work communities, where people are more likely to have & # 39; essential & # 39; jobs" they often have insufficient medical care and face other risk factors, while "the rewards of economic recovery correspond largely to white and affluent communities that are largely protected from the worst effects of the pandemic."

Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of UTLA, said: "We all want to physically open schools and return to our students, but life is hanging by a thread. Safety must be the priority. We need to do this well for our communities." "

ABC 7 reported that 83 percent of UTLA members said schools should not physically reopen on August 18.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Sunday that she plans to have American schools open for in-person classes this fall and insisted that this can be done safely despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Parents hope that this fall their children will have a full-time experience with their learning, and we have to deliver on that promise," DeVos told "Fox News Sunday," emphasizing that "children cannot afford not to continue. learning."

The clash between the Trump administration and teacher unions, for some, is not surprising. Many state officials say reopening schools is a state and local problem.

Trump has gotten into public quarrels with Democratic governors about moving too slow to reopen the country.

Trump's theory has been that Democrats have been slow to reopen because as long as the country is blocked, the economy will not be able to recover before November. Democrats point to the rise in new cases of coronavirus in certain states and say the president is being reckless.

The authors of the LAUSD article make clear that the leadership of the 35,000-member union believes that while the entire country has had to contend with the virus, the burden has not been shared evenly.

The newspaper called the common saying that "We are all in this together" as a "common place" that does not recognize data showing that the coronavirus has been a disproportionate burden on racial and ethnic minorities.

JustTheNews.com, which was founded by journalist John Solomon, was the first to report on LAUSD's linkage, in part, the reopening to the removal of police funds. The report also noted that the union said charter schools "drain resources from district schools."

The call to dismantle police departments has gained momentum after protests erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in May.

"It is time to take a position against Trump's dangerous anti-scientific agenda that puts the lives of our members, our students and our families at risk," said Myart-Cruz.