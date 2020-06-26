Los Angeles Times Faces Backlash Over Handling Racial Issues

Racial tensions are booming in the Los Angeles Times, which held a nearly five-hour town hall on Wednesday to address a "crisis" over the newspaper's diversity practices.

The emotional city council followed a letter sent Tuesday to the owner, Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong, executive editor Norm Pearlstine, and managing editors Kimi Yoshino and Scott Kraft criticizing the company's handling of racial issues.

"In the past two weeks, former black Times journalists have featured stories of racist treatment, marginalization, and neglect in our newsroom for the past three decades," said the letter signed by 15 members of the Black Caucus of the LA Times News Guild. and 183 other guild members. "The nation's calculation of race has put the much-needed focus on inequalities in The Times. We are in a crisis and it is not new."

The letter noted that there are currently only 26 black journalists. Newsroom staff numbers more than 500. He said the Times should hire enough staff to reflect the percentage of blacks in Los Angeles County.

"The Times would need to hire 18 black journalists for three years, including five over the next year, for a total of 44," the letter says.

At the meeting, Pearlstine acknowledged, “I have played all of our hiring and coverage decisions in my head, and have been staring at myself in the mirror. What went wrong With the benefit of hindsight, I realize hiring people of color was always a priority, but it never was. "

When asked at the meeting if he would resign, he declined. Pearlstine's contract runs through 2021.

The chief editor also acknowledged problems in a June 6 memo, including wage disparities in the newspaper. "Many black journalists are still woefully underpaid compared to our white counterparts," he said in the memo, first reported by the LA Podcast.

The Black Times Caucus of the LA Times Guild also called for the end of the joint work program implemented to treat the coronavirus before the August 1 deadline, with no staff cuts.

Separately, three journalists featured in the newspaper, including Greg Braxton, the acting television editor, environmental writer Bettina Boxall, and Angel Jennings, one of only three black journalists at the Metro desk, filed a civil action suit for class alleging an illegal long-term payment. disparities for women and minority journalists.

As of Thursday, the newspaper had already reached a preliminary agreement on the claims, a spokeswoman told Media Ink.