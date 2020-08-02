Losing C.J. Mosley for the season was a huge success for the Jets defense

This is the way of the world now, in all of our professional sports, players afraid of virus opt-out, young players, older players, even star players.

The virus hit the Jets on Saturday and hit them hard.

This was to be the return of a lost season with revenge for a debilitating groin injury by inside linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Opt for family health reasons instead.

It means there will be more burden for Adam Gase and Sam Darnold to raise the Jets and assist defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' troops.

No one can or should bother him, even when Jets fans complain that for a $ 85 million free agent, for $ 51 million guaranteed, Mosley has been on the field wearing his Jets 57 jersey for five quarters. He was owed $ 6M in base salary after receiving a $ 10M list bonus in March.

For someone who loves the game as much as Mosley, you know it must have hurt to leave his team and teammates behind.

"When you go through something you love so much, it's like learning to ride a bike," Mosley told ESPN in May. "You just don't want to stop."

Unlike Jamal Adams, Mosley wanted to be part of the solution and he was like that with the Ravens long before he was paid.

What makes Mosley, as quiet as Adams is loud, a bigger loss to the Jets in some ways than Adams.

There is no argument that Adams was the team's best player, but Mosley was the brains behind Williams' defense.

While Adams is an ardent leader on the field, Mosley provides professional leadership on and off the field. No wonder why the Ravens tried to convince him to stay. The boy was a four-time Pro Bowler in his five seasons in Baltimore.

He is a tackle machine. He and Panthers ILB Luke Kuechly were the only two players in the NFL with 500 tackles, eight sacks and eight interceptions since 2014 when he joined the Jets.

Gase was more excited about Mosley's signing than Le'Veon Bell's.

"He wanted me to be the centerpiece of the defense to have a leadership role on and off the field," Mosley once said. "So I feel like my five years in Baltimore put me in this position to be a leader on and off the field and I'm excited to start this new journey."

Mosley may have been a free agent signed by former general manager Mike Maccagnan, he may very well have been too rich for the pragmatic blood of current general manager Joe Douglas, but it cannot be argued that he is one of those tough, smart and selfless players. They can mean everything to a healthy, if not winning, culture.

When Douglas was hired, he defined for me his idea of ​​his type of soccer player: "Rugged, he loves soccer, he has a burning passion for soccer, he is capable of handling criticism, he can come back from defeat, very smart, he can think under fire, able to keep his balance under fire. "

That describes C.J. Mosley.

Then Bradley McDougald replaces Adams. Perhaps Avery Williamson, who missed last season with a ripped ACL that suffered in the trash of the pointless preseason game, can replace Mosley.

The Jets are lucky that Williams knows how to defend himself. And Quinnen Williams should have a bigger impact in his second season. Gregg Williams will continue to show his boys pictures of lions in the socially distant meeting rooms and make sure they roar out.

Douglas had an excellent run for Adams. But Mosley choosing not to participate after Adams' launch to Seattle is an instinctive 1-2 hit that makes you think even more that 2020 will be a rebuilding season with more space available now in 2021. Gang Groan, earlier than usual.