Loss of confidence and meaningless disputes damage America's war on the virus

With the United States in crisis, its pandemic is spreading, its businesses are struggling, its politics are completely polarized, almost everything comes down to a matter of trust.

And almost everyone is failing.

Much of the public does not trust the Trump administration, the Democrats, most of our institutions, or the media.

And increasingly, players in public life do not trust each other.

President Trump has been trying to discredit what he calls fake news for almost four years, and especially in the period spanning from the indictment to the coronavirus, the reverse is just as true.

Just yesterday, after opinion editor Bari Weiss resigned with a powerful explosion in the New York Times, Trump tweeted that the newspaper is "besieged … people are fleeing, a total disaster!"

The president does not trust the CDC, so hospitals have now been told to report their COVID-19 numbers directly to the federal health department.

WHY HAS BARI WEISS NEW YORK TIMES WAIVED ROCKED THE WORLD OF MEDIA

The President and his White House don't trust Anthony Fauci, and yesterday we had the strange sight of business adviser Peter Navarro tearing him apart in a USA Today op-ed: "Dr. Anthony Fauci has good manners with the public, but he's been wrong about of everything that I have interacted with. "

The White House quickly distanced itself, saying Navarro had become dishonest, and the president told reporters that Navarro should not have made "a statement representing himself," and that he and Fauci are on the "same team."

Fauci, who at 79 is one of the few people widely trusted in the virus, told the Atlantic that the entire campaign against him is "strange", saying: "Ultimately, it hurts the president to do When the staff lets something like that out and the entire scientific and press community rejects it, it ultimately hurts the president. "

Given the enormous challenges of dealing with the coronavirus, it seems that the disputes, the gossip, and, yes, the lack of confidence, is not what the country needs right now.

Of course, for a president who ran as a disruptor, there is a long list of targets he has opposed: the FBI. The Federal Reserve. The state department. Inspectors general. The Supreme Court, sometimes. Jeff Sessions (whom he helped eliminate in Tuesday's primaries in the Alabama Senate). And there are former confidants who long ago broke up with the president, from Jim Mattis and Anthony Scaramucci to John Kelly and John Bolton.

Trump also doesn't trust governors, especially Democratic governors, so he pressures them to reopen schools in September with the threat of a funding cut. And the likes of Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom don't trust the President very much. The same goes for the relationship between Trump and the Democratic mayors of Seattle and Minneapolis.

Our tough and tough policy has always been divisive, and that was true when Trump primarily built hotels and casinos. House Republicans charged Bill Clinton two decades before House Democrats returned the favor to Trump.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

But there have also been times like September 11, when the nation was attacked and responded with a sense of unity.

If government officials are smashing openly and stealthily, how is the public supposed to have faith in them to handle a major crisis?

Not surprisingly, polls show Republicans and Democrats disagree about the severity of the coronavirus, with some blaming the media for fear, with the country even breaking daily case records for March and April. No wonder they can't even agree on whether to wear masks. How are they supposed to know who to believe?