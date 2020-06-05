LOST: 10 Most Confusing Aspects Of The Timeline

When fans first sat down to watch the pilot episode of Lost, No one expected it to become one of the greatest philosophical shows on television. They all thought that they would be seeing a lot of characters trying to survive after being involved in a plane crash. No one would have guessed that the island they crashed on would be essentially a time machine.

As soon as the writers started messing with the timeline, this was the time when fans got confused. There were flashbacks, flashforwards, flash-sideways, even time jumps. The timeline and structure of the show got so bad that some fans are still confused by certain events and seasons. Take these 10 moments as examples …

10 Jughead detonation

In the season 5 finale, fans were left on a cliff after Juliet detonated the Jughead bomb. When season 6 premiered, everyone thought Jack's plan had worked since the plane didn't crash on the island. However, it seemed that the bomb had created a paradox as it had also brought them back to the present on the island.

The question is: If Juliet hit the radioactive nucleus, why didn't the survivors experience any side effects? They were close to the site when it exploded would have had detrimental effects on a person. Since they had none, could anything else have brought them back?

9 9 Misdirection episodes

Another aspect of the show that confused fans was misdirection episodes. When the writers decided to include flashbacks, they made sure they were effective and clear. It was when they combined them with the flash-forward that the ambiguity began.

Take "Ji Yeon" for example. For this episode, the writers fooled fans by suggesting that Jin leave the island with Sun. When Sun was giving birth in the hospital, Jin seemed to be rushing to her side. However, it turned out that Jin's arc was occurring in the past and that of the Sun in the future. This was not made clear until the end, which frustrated fans.

8 How long were they on the island? (first time)

In the first four seasons of the show, viewers witnessed a collapse, a birth, an appendectomy, a smoke monster, some romances, and some deaths. They also witnessed several survivors involved in shootings and kidnappings as well. However, doesn't it seem crazy when you realize that all this happens in 108 days?

When you think about it this way, doesn't it seem alarming that half of the characters confessed to each other after two months? Or the fact that some characters believed they had met their soulmates in a matter of weeks? It seems a little fast

7 7 The frozen wheel on the wall

Another aspect of the show that confused fans was the frozen wheel on the wall. In Season 4, fans got the impression that the island was not a common place when Ben was able to move it by just turning a wheel. Here, he moved the island to 2001, 2007, 1954, 2004, 1988, 1974, and 1867.

In 2007, Ben also managed to transport himself off the island with the Oceanic Six, landing in Tunisia. To this day, no one knows why the island had to be moved in the first place …

6 6 Why did they all split up in season 5?

In season 5 episode "316", the Oceanic Six return to the island. However, the flight did not go exactly as planned when half of the group was teleported back in time to 1977, while the others remained in the present. From this point on, the writers divided the episodes among themselves equally.

While people liked the DHARMA episodes, the biggest problem fans had was the lack of reunion for Sun and Jin. They couldn't help wondering why Jack, Kate, Sayid, and Hurley could travel to the past but not Sun.

5 5 Nonlinear Flash Forwards

Of all the seasons, most fans will agree that the fourth was the most disjointed of all. Not only were there flashbacks, but the writers also decided to implement flashforwards. The structure became even more complicated when fans realized that they were not in chronological order.

For example, in "Eggtown", Kate and Jack argue about their refusal to see Aaron. In "Something Nice Back Home", Jack is seen helping raise him. However, in the episode "There is no place like home, part 1", he discovers that Aaron is his nephew. With the program also cutting back on how they were rescued, it became a disaster.

4 4 How long were they on the island? (second time)

As previously mentioned, the Oceanic Six returned in Season 5 to rescue the remaining survivors. This story lasted two years, running until the sixth season where Kate and Sun managed to reunite with Claire and Jin. However, did you notice that the events of season 5 and 6 occurred over two weeks?

It is a big surprise for some fans when they realize that season 5 should last four days and season 6 should be ten. It makes you realize why the plot of the jughead bomb was dragged out.

3 The side flash

In the season 6 opener, the writers introduced the concept of the side flash after leading fans to believe that the hydrogen bomb had reset the timeline. However, fans soon discovered that all the detonation did was create an alternate timeline since Jack, Kate, Sawyer, Juliet, and Hurley were still on the island.

For weeks, viewers tried to determine the importance of this timeline, as it seemed to be unrelated to the main plot. However, the final episode revealed that this time stream did not exist. It was somewhat conjured by the islanders so that they could meet again after his death.

2 Were they dead the whole time?

One of the most important questions that remained long after the program ended was whether the survivors of 815 had been dead the entire time. This confusion occurred in the final minutes when Christian began to talk about the Losties creating purgatory so that everyone could get together and move on. This led some to believe that he was talking about the island.

To clarify, everything that happened on the island happened. Claire, Kate and Sawyer went home, Hurley became the new protector and Jack died. The & # 39; purgatory & # 39; it was the side flash.

one How did they all move forward together?

While most people understood that the Losties were suddenly dead, there was still little confusion about how they could all move forward together. In "LA X", fans will remember that Juliet's last words were about her and Sawyer drinking coffee, which echoed their reunion in "The End."

When Jack died, his alter ego had reunited with his friends and was moving on. However, since Sawyer, Kate, Claire, and Hurley were still alive during these cases, fans were confused as to how they could be there as well. The only solution fans could think of was that time didn't exist in the side flash.

