Lots of late night interviews with Jake Horowitz and Sierra McCormick!

CS Video: The great night of interviews with Jake Horowitz and Sierra McCormick!

ComingSoon.net had a chance to talk to stars Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz about the science fiction drama The vast of the night, centered around two young members of the radio as they investigate the strange and mysterious audio frequency they have captured. You can watch the interviews for the movie below and order your copy here when the movie starts airing tomorrow!

In The vast of the night movie, in the twilight of the 1950s, on a fateful night in New Mexico, an attractive young switchboard operator Fay and charismatic radio DJ Everett discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future for forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, bulletin boards, cross lines, and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a treasure hunt into the unknown.

The film features former Disney Channel star Sierra McCormick (Ant Farm, Ramona and Beezus) as Fay, and newcomer Jake Horowitz as Everett. It also stars Gail Cronauer (Walker, Texas Ranger) as Mabel Blanche and Bruce Davis as Billy.

The vast of the night It is directed by Andrew Patterson from a script written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger. It is produced by Montague, Adam Dietrich and Melissa Kirkendall. It had its world premiere at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Film.

