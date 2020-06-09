Lots of playoffs: MLB proposes up to 16 breakthrough teams

Maybe this can get Mike Trout back in the playoffs.

Major League Baseball is throwing lots of ideas these days to start a shortened season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic: DH in the National League, games at neutral sites, personal rosin bags for pitchers.

Now comes a proposal that would really reverse the sport: up to 16 playoff teams.

More than half of the 30 clubs advance. You don't need to finish above .500, probably. This biased season, heck, maybe 35 wins in 76 games or so might be enough to play in October.

What's next, the Winnipeg Jets in the World Series?

Well, we've heard this before, that one or two additional wildcard teams represent baseball's NHL-ization. But for some, an expansion from 10 playoff clubs to 16 would spell the end of civilization as we know it.

Veteran manager Jim Riggleman laughed at that idea.

“I think whatever they can think of to play this year, anything goes. That's fine, "he said." But moving into next year, I wouldn't be in favor of so many teams making the playoffs. "I don't think many players are, either."

"Saying that 16 of the 30 teams are playoff teams," he said, "you have to raise the bar higher than that."

Other sports are used to a lot of postseason contenders.

The NBA has put 16 of 30 teams in the playoffs. The NHL welcomes 16 of 31. The NFL will increase from 12 squads to 14 of 32 this season.

For Aaron Judge, Clayton Kershaw, Juan Soto, and others on elite teams, an expanded playoff field and additional games could make it difficult to bring the trophy home. In its offer to players on Monday, MLB did not specify how a playoff format would work with up to eight teams in each league for this year and 2021.

For Josh Bell, Joey Votto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more whose clubs often lag far behind, this could be an opportunity. It starts with a surprising start of 15-6 in a dramatically shortened season, there is a possibility.

Surely, many Trout fans wouldn't mind that. The three-time American League MVP and eight-time All-Star never won a playoff game in his career – he did it only once, when Kansas City swept its Angels in the 2014 Division Series.

Would this definitely lead to lower clubs in the playoffs?

Put it this way: if eight teams had qualified for the playoffs in each league from 1995 (when the wildcards began) to 2019, a total of 46 MLB clubs at .500 or less would have done so, the Sports Bureau said. from Elias. That's an average of just under two per season.

Only once did a major league team make the playoffs with a losing record. George Brett, Willie Wilson and the 1981 Royals were 50-53 overall, but qualified for an extended postseason due to a 30-23 mark in the second half of a strike-split season.

Veteran skipper Bobby Valentine is fine with additional playoff teams, with a caveat.

"More, better this year," he wrote in an email to The Associated Press, "but they should have copied the Japanese league."

Valentine, who managed in Japan, noted that the early playoff rounds are very steep. As in, those matches automatically start at 1-0.

“The division winner gets a victory in each round in advance. So there is a real incentive to play each game hard, "he said." If it's the best of three, the winner has to win one game. Wildcards and other teams need to win two. "

For much of major league history, only the American League and National League pennant winners after the regular season were able to advance directly to the World Series. The postseason field became four in 1969 when division play began, then doubled to eight with wild cards in 1995. In 2012, additional wild cards increased the playoff field to 10.

For Riggleman, who ran San Diego, the Cubs, Seattle and Washington, he's already gone far enough.

"When the wildcards started, I wasn't sure I'd like it, but I did it," he said. "But I didn't like having more than one wild card in each league. It was like you played all year, won (a) wild card, and now we're losing a game and we're out."

"Beyond this season, speaking of 16, I wouldn't have that many teams in the playoffs," he said. "It can be diluted too much."