‘lottery-lawyer’-and-associates-allegedly-defrauded-lotto-winners-out-of-$107-million

(CNN) A New York man who calls himself the “Lottery Lawyer” and three of his associates have been charged with defrauding lottery winners out of $107 million, funds they believed were being invested on their behalf.

The attorney, Jason “Jay” Kurland, 46, urged lottery winners on his now removed website to call him before even calling the Lottery Commission, saying, “I can help secure your wealth for generations.” Prosecutors allege Kurland encouraged his clients to invest in entities controlled by his co-defendants, Christopher Chierchio, Francis Smookler and Frangesco Russo.

Prosecutors claim Kurland received kickbacks in return and that the four men then allegedly used the money from lottery winners’ investments to keep their scheme going and “enrich themselves,” according to the indictment.

The indictment that was unsealed Tuesday charges Kurland, Chierchio, Smookler and Russo with 21 counts, including wire fraud and money laundering, and details how they allegedly funneled millions from three different lottery winners.

Smookler and Russo are also accused of threatening to torture, shoot and kill a man’s wife and children for not paying back a loan on time, as part of the extortionate extension and collection of credit charges. All four defendants pleaded not guilty Tuesday.