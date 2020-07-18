Louisiana AG criticizes the governor's mask mandate as "extremely broad, vague and unconstitutional"

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke Friday about "The Story" against the mandatory mask requirement announced by Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards last week, describing it as "extremely broad, vague and unconstitutional."

Landry initially said the mandate "does not pass the constitutional test" in an opinion Wednesday. Edwards responded in a letter Thursday stating that Landry's statement "reminded me of the famous phrase, 'Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but not their own facts'."

"It's not that it's anti-mask," Landry told host Jon Scott. "It is just that the Constitution does not allow him to order in a very arbitrary, capricious, and really broad sense, in the way the governor issued his executive order."

LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL SITS VISIT TO PENCE AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUSES

"In the governor's own words, in the same press release where he announced the mask's mandate, he said several times when journalists asked him that he was not interested in enforcing his order, and that in some cases, he was not even going to enforce regarding churches, "he added. "And again, the governor is a lawyer. He knows that the order is extremely broad and vague and unconstitutional. I can appreciate that it is aspirational. We just cannot impose this type of conduct."

"Business owners certainly have the right to require or establish a policy whereby they ask their customers to wear masks," Landry continued. "There is nothing wrong with that."

Landry himself announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to be absent from public view when Vice President Mike Pence visited the state that same day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel great. I really had no symptoms. I had the test on Sunday and another test on Monday, they both confirmed I had it and I just quarantined it," Landry said of his health. "Stay isolated and take my vitamins and medications as directed by my doctor. And I'm going to try to spend the next 10 to 14 days, do a couple of tests, and hopefully go back to work in the office."

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,179 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 24 deaths. Altogether 3,399 Louisianans have died from the virus.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.