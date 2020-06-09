Louisiana boaters found alive after the ship sank during Tropical Storm Christopher; couple clung to life jacket overnight

Two sailors who were reported missing when Tropical Storm Christopher made landfall along the Louisiana coast were found alive Monday after the couple held on to a life jacket overnight and drifted into the lake. Pontchartrain, according to authorities.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni were located at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, almost 24 hours after they were reported missing. The United States Coast Guard said the couple had left Salt Bayou near Slidell, Louisiana, at 1 p.m. Sunday in a 20ft yellow boat but never came back.

They told officials that their boat capsized near Treasure Island on Sunday afternoon and that they floated and swam wearing a shared life jacket and several pieces of marine debris on Sunday night until they were able to stand in approximately five feet from Water.

"We had a life jacket between the two of us (and) I picked up a big log to float for both of us," Roach told FOX8 on Monday. "He wasn't going to let anything happen to him, but we did it all." Right."

After reaching the shore at Goose Point sometime Monday morning, the two swam through a swamp area and sought refuge in a camp near Bayou Lacombe, where they were located in the afternoon, according to police.

Roach's sister Glynis Caruthers shared photos of the two on Facebook after they were rescued on Monday, writing: "They swam all night!"

Roach told FOX8 that it is typical to go out to the water when storms blow in the region to fish for crabs or shrimp, but this time the engine of his boat died when he was in the middle of the lake. The boat began to sink, sending them both into the water as the tropical storm approached.

The couple told FOX8 that they estimate the storm carried them more than 24 miles around the lake before they could finally be rescued about 13 miles from where the ship ended up sinking.

A crew of helicopters from the Coast Guard, the Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries participated in the search for the two navigators. As they floated in the water, Roach said the pair tried to signal the help of the search teams overhead, but were not seen.

“It was miserable to see people fly, you are greeting them and you spend so much energy trying to stay afloat and they fly over you; They don't even see you, "he told FOX8.

When the two were finally able to get to an area where they could stop, Roach said they moved for miles through a swampy, flooded road.

"I had no shirt on, I wish I would have kept the shirt because my whole chest and stomach would not be cut … all my legs, feet, knees, everything is cut," he said.

Coast Guard officials said the two were able to get to a house and get the attention of a good Samaritan, who was able to contact authorities. Both were reviewed by medical personnel and found to be in "safe and stable condition".

Scott Talbo of the US Coast Guard USA In New Orleans, he said in a press release that "people should reconsider going overboard during a tropical storm."

"Unpredictable sea conditions, winds and currents can cause even the most experienced sailors to have problems. Those same conditions make it very difficult to locate endangered seafarers by the planes and boats they are trying to find, "Talbo said.

Christopher, now a tropical depression, is bringing heavy rains to the Midwest and is expected to merge with another storm system by Wednesday morning.

If Christopher is still a tropical depression when he gets to Wisconsin, it will be the first time for the state. Only three other tropical systems have tracked through Wisconsin since the records began, but those were just remnants of previous tropical storms.

Janice Dean of Fox News contributed to this report.