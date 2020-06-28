Louisiana man charged after swimming in Bass Pro Shop aquarium: reports

A Louisiana man seen in a viral video swimming inside an aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop has been arrested, according to reports.

Kevin Wise, 26, of Slidell, was charged with simple criminal property damage, a misdemeanor, the Bossier City Police Department said.

TOPLESS UK WOMAN HELPS SAVE THE DROWNING FAMILY, THE REPORT SAYS

The suspect entered the tank in Bossier City as part of a TikTok stunt, Shreveport KSLA-TV reported.

"I said if I got 2,000 likes, I would jump into the tank," Wise said, according to the station. "I got a lot more than that and I didn't want to be a liar."

The video, released by Treasure McGraw, allegedly showed Wise swimming in the fish tank of the store, leaving and then running away from the store, KTAL-TV of Shreveport reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wise was arrested after returning to the store, Bossier City police said.

The store determined that it would incur costs to empty and clean the 13,000-gallon tank after the alleged trick, prompting a complaint to be filed with police, KTAL-TV reported.