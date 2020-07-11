Louisiana to require masks due to increased Covid-19 cases

According to Jason Smith, president of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the Fire Rescue Department of the Broward County Sheriff's Office in South Florida increased from 17 Monday to 34 Friday. .

We are growing every day in numbers, "Smith told CNN.

Smith said he sent a letter Thursday to Fire Chief Joseph Fernández and Sheriff Gregory Tony, who ultimately oversees the fire department. The letter listed concerns and the need for help with tracing contacts, massive tests every two weeks and decontamination stations for firefighters and paramedics, according to the letter obtained by Rosa Flores from CNN.

The sheriff and the fire chief have "been silent," Smith said.

"We are spreading it among ourselves and people are significantly sick, very sick," said Smith.

In a statement, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the letter "has been received and is being revised."

"We appreciate the union's suggestions as we all work together on solutions to keep our employees and the public safe. Sheriff Gregory Tony has led our fire rescue chief to provide you with a comprehensive plan to address the concerns of our firefighters / paramedics, "Coleman-Wright said.

Smith says one in 24 fire department employees is currently positive, but tests completed by the IAFF on July 5 and 6 "will show that the number will be more than one in 15 are positive," says the letter from Smith.

Broward County is currently second in the state for coronavirus cases with 28,253 as of Saturday, state health officials report. Broward County is the second most populous county in Florida with 1.9 million people and home to the city of Fort Lauderdale.

A Broward County spokesman referred the Fire Rescue Department for comment; BSOFR did not comment beyond BSO's statement.

CNN has contacted the Florida Department of Health to obtain data on the first to respond infected.