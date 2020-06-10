Louisville cook David McAtee shot dead by National Guard, state official says

A Louisville grill cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member after the cook fired his weapon as police approached on a night of protests, a state official said Tuesday.

David McAtee was killed on May 31 while cooking at his restaurant miles away from downtown protests. Louisville metro police and National Guard soldiers were in the area responding to a report from a crowd gathered when the shooting occurred.

J. Michael Brown, secretary of the state's executive cabinet, said Tuesday that Kentucky State Police investigators examined the shrapnel from McAtee's body and combined it with rifles carried by members of the National Guard.

"So it's clear, the fatal shot came from the National Guard," said Brown. "We have no doubts about it."

Officers were seen in a video distributed by Louisville subway police shooting peppercorns in the area where McAtee was cooking outdoors. But Brown said he believes McAtee fired the first round live.

"I think Mr. McAtee fired the first shot, paused and then fired another shot," said Brown. McAtee was hit once in the chest and died on the spot.

Members of the National Guard "were responding to the shooting, which is part of the engagement and what any police officer would do in that case," Brown said.

Brown said investigators recovered two shells from McAtee's pistol and found gunshot residue on his body.

Brown said two guardsmen were in the vicinity where the shells were found, but the shrapnel recovered from McAtee's body was too twisted to match a specific rifle.

Investigators also recovered the casings from the Louisville police shooting and the findings excluded those officers from firing the fatal shot, Brown said.

Evidence released Tuesday shows that officials are "committed to revealing that truth, good, bad, or ugly," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The National Guard was in town to help enforce the curfew amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and Louisville native Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot by Louisville detectives who were carrying out an order at her home in March.

The video released by the Louisville police appears to show McAtee firing a gun from his restaurant door while officers fired projectiles. Video from a different camera posted outside the building shows a beverage container on a table outside the door exploding and falling to the ground just before smoke came from inside the building where McAtee was.

A lawyer for the McAtee family, Steve Romines, said Monday that investigators should post all the videos related to the shooting. Romines also said Louisville officials and police should accept responsibility and apologize for violating the use of force policies the night of the shooting. He said McAtee's niece was hit several times with peppercorns while on the doorstep of her business.

Louisville police are conducting their own investigation of the shooting. As part of its own ongoing investigation, the state police will review the available video, frame by frame, Brown said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the city's police chief after the shooting because Louisville officers had no working body cameras during the incident. The boss, Steve Conrad, announced his retirement last month, but was due to stay until the end of June.