Louisville gunman opens fire on protesters; Multiple injuries reported, authorities say

Authorities in Louisville, Ky., Were investigating Saturday night after a suspect opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protesters in Jefferson Square Park.

There were multiple victims, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, Fox News affiliate WDRB-TV reported.

Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Some videos posted on social media showed a man firing at least half a dozen shots from a sidewalk into a space filled with protesters and tents. In a video seen on Facebook, the camera operator ducks and starts running, but many more shots can be heard. People can be seen hiding behind the concrete ledges and yelling for others to run for cover.

It was unclear whether the barrage of gunfire was from the suspect or also from the open-air protesters or police officers returning fire.

While the Facebook video is playing, screams from a doctor can be heard and at least one person is immobilized on the ground in a pool of blood. People run towards the individual and at least two armed civilians stand guard while others try to administer first aid.

Jefferson Square Park has been the center of protests in Louisville for weeks. The city has been protesting the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police when she slept during a controversial raid on her apartment.

No officer involved in Taylor's death has been arrested, although one, Brett Hankison, has been fired.

Police officers were seen standing guard at Jefferson Square Park. WDRB reported that at least one victim was loaded into an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.